Dusk fell and the moon glowed as I stood on rocks at the water’s edge and cast a spinning lure into White River.
Shallows babbled over stones near the eddies before me, laying background chords under the occasional whoosh of a car passing on the street atop the bank 20 yards behind me.
A great blue heron drifted in the air downstream 25 feet over the river, punctuating the falling night with a throaty “awwwwk!”
Nearby, a single-file family of mallards, one adult leading, one following six fuzzy young ones, quacked quietly among themselves as they coasted along the surface.
Otherwise, the birds of evening had fallen silent; the frogs had yet to join their nightly song.
Then, suddenly, the sky lit up orange, yellow and blue.
“BOOM! BOOM! BA-BOOM!!”
The heron in the air banked to the east, away from the explosions, beating its great wings hard.
The ducks surged away from the blasts, churning the surface of the water.
More volleys of fireworks exploded in the sky, booming, crackling, whistling, hissing. With each explosion, the feathered family fled along the surface in terror.
When the sky finally fell silent, the mama and papa mallard swam in frenzied circles, trying to round up their scattered, terrified brood.
A half minute later, I counted four ducklings gathered in a tight group at the edge of the water. One of the adults took flight, circling over the water downstream, then rushing through the air back upstream, searching for the two missing ducklings. The other adult, quacking urgently, waddled up onto the shore and into the weeds, where the four safe ducklings followed.
It was growing too dark to fish, so I watched the duck circling over the water, desperately seeking its missing young.
The darkness further tightened its grip on the night, concealing the ducks. But as I climbed the bank and walked 50 yards back to my car, all along the way I could hear the searching mallard, quacking gravely in the gloom.
On my drive home it occurred to me that I’ve often read about the impact of fireworks on pets, but I’ve never heard much about the effects on wildlife.
I found this on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website:
“The shock of fireworks can cause wildlife to flee, ending up in unexpected areas or roadways, flying into buildings and other obstacles, and even abandoning nests, leaving young vulnerable to predators.
“The threat to wildlife doesn’t stop at startling lights and sounds; fireworks also have the potential of starting wildfires, directly affecting wildlife and destroying essential habitat. Litter from firecrackers, bottle rockets and other explosives can be choking hazards for wildlife and may be toxic if ingested.”
And I found this at humanesociety.org:
• Consider working with local officials to require the use of colorful “silent” or “quiet” fireworks for public celebrations.
• Laser shows can be evocative of fireworks while being far less damaging to wildlife and polluting to the environment.
• Drone displays like the one seen at the opening of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics can be a colorful replacement for fireworks.
Anyway, it’s worth thinking about as you look forward to setting off fireworks next July. I know a couple of ducks that sure would appreciate it.