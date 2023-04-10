While the daily news report in our print edition and on our website will always be top priority at The Herald Bulletin, we spend a great deal of time and effort producing special publications that appeal to our readers’ various interests.
Here’s a rundown of projects we’ve been working on.
This year is Madison County’s bicentennial, and The Herald Bulletin is contributing to the year-long communitywide celebration by producing two special magazines.
The first of those, the official Guide to the Bicentennial, went to press a couple of weeks ago and will be distributed with this coming Friday’s newspaper. You’ll also find the e-flip book of the magazine on our website beginning that day.
The magazine includes a calendar and profiles of several of the major events, including the following:
• Countywide Birthday Bonanza, July 23, starting at 10 a.m., Paramount Theatre and Dickmann Square, downtown Anderson, featuring a gospel/spiritual music concert and other family-friendly activities.
• Madison 200 Motor Race Weekend, Aug. 4-5, Anderson Motor Speedway, featuring a “checkered flag” gala and a special 200-lap sportsman late-model race in honor of the bicentennial.
• Community Unity Movie Night, 4 p.m. Sept. 9, Jackson Park, Anderson, featuring informational booths, vendors, entertainment, a movie about contributions of Madison County’s Black community and a feature film.
• Gruenewald House Reenactment, 2-5 p.m. Oct. 1, The Gruenewald House, Anderson, featuring a reenactment of life in the home at the time it was constructed 100 years ago, as well as a garden party.
• And the official 200-Year Birthday Celebration, Nov. 10, at the Paramount. Details to be determined.
Events will also be taking place, as detailed in the magazine, in Alexandria, Chesterfield, Frankton, Pendleton and other communities spread across the county.
The second bicentennial magazine, to be distributed with the July 14 edition of The Herald Bulletin, will focus on the history of the county and highlight the writings of Madison County Historian Steve Jackson.
His histories of the county’s townships, as well as a broader look at the overall history of the county after its initial decades will fill the pages. Jackson will also contribute a special look at vanished local communities.
Meanwhile, The Herald Bulletin has been working on the third and final coffee-table book of Jackson’s series on the history of Madison County. “Historic Places in a County Called Madison” will be available for distribution in July. If you’d like to order a copy of this book or either of the first two in the series, stop by The Herald Bulletin or call us at 765-622-1212.
Other special publications on The Herald Bulletin’s agenda this spring include a preview of the Little 500 Festival and sprint car race (May 17 publication), Hometown Heroes (May 26) and our annual section with photos of local high school seniors (May 27).
Next week, I’ll share details of another special project we’ve been working on, the summer issue of Madison magazine.