I’m writing this column four hours before the start of Super Bowl LV, so I have no idea what the outcome of the game will be.
But I can tell you this, Colts fans won’t feel good about either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Kansas City Chiefs winning.
That is, unless quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes stink it up and the Bucs and Chiefs play to a quagmire of a scoreless tie.
To Colts fans, Brady is the ghost of postseasons past. Mahomes is the ghost of postseasons future.
If Brady hadn’t been under center for the despicable New England Patriots during the Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck eras in Indianapolis, the Colts likely would have won three or four Super Bowls instead of one.
During Manning’s heyday, the Pats eliminated the Colts from the playoffs in 2003 and 2004. Ten years later, Brady and the boys were still breaking the hearts of Colts fans, defeating Luck and the horseshoes in 2013 and 2014.
Manning did manage to beat Brady once in the playoffs, when the Colts squeaked past the Pats 38-34 in 2007 on their way to a Super Bowl victory.
For years, it looked like Manning and Brady were neck-in-neck in the discussion about the best quarterback of all time. Like most Colts fans, I always thought Manning was better.
Today, it’s not really a reasonable argument. While Manning has been retired for several years and was just elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Brady, 43, has won a record six Super Bowls and continues to challenge for more NFL titles year after year after year.
The guy might still be winning Super Bowls when he’s using a walker.
We Colts fans watched Brady’s ugly divorce from the Patriots and Coach Bill Belichick last year with perverse pleasure. Then, Brady goes down to Tampa Bay and turns the wayward Bucs into a Super Bowl team.
Disgusting.
So another Brady win in Sunday night’s Super Bowl would be like fingernails on a chalkboard to Colts diehards.
A Chiefs victory would grate on our nerves just as much. With Mahomes working his magic, Kansas City looks like it could be king of the hill for the next decade, blocking the Colts’ path to glory.
Mahomes is just 25 years old and already a plague upon Colts nation. Two years ago, in Luck’s last run with the Colts, the Chiefs dismantled the good guys 31-13 in the playoffs.
A win Sunday night would bring KC Mahomes and his sunshine band their second straight NFL Championship and set them up to run roughshod over Indianapolis and the rest of the American Football Conference for years to come.
So, as I write this column on Sunday afternoon, I’m still trying to figure out who to root for — or more accurately, against — in the Super Bowl.
Should I root vindictively against Brady, or vengefully against Mahomes?
Picking between the Bucs and the Chiefs is like choosing between a kick in the groin and a punch in the nose.
Maybe I’ll just watch the commercials.
