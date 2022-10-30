In many communities, large and small, across the country, newspaper endorsements of political candidates are quickly becoming a relic.
As detailed in a recent Associated Press article, several national newspaper companies have either strongly discouraged their local holdings from endorsing or have outright banned the practice.
“I do think you can make the argument in many cases that they’ve (endorsements have) outlived their usefulness because of the increased polarization and the skepticism of media in general,” Carol Hunter, executive editor of the Des Moines Register, says in the AP article.
“I don’t think that’s a healthy trend. But I think that’s reality.”
Endorsements in presidential elections characterize the trend.
In 2008, 92 of the nation’s largest newspapers endorsed in the race between Barack Obama and John McCain. Just 12 years later, in 2020, only 54 of those papers expressed an opinion in the Trump-Biden battle, the AP article notes.
The 2016 election, I’ve observed, was the turning point for many newspapers. Many of those that endorsed Hillary Clinton and snubbed Donald Trump felt strong backlash from local Trump supporters.
Some of this certainly traced to Trump’s vilification of “the liberal media,” with his fans seeing proof in the pudding.
The Herald Bulletin’s editorial board endorsed Clinton in that race and, while we certainly heard from dozens of disgruntled Trump supporters, few felt strongly enough about it to cancel their subscriptions. Many of our fellow CNHI newspapers scattered across the East, South and Midwest endured more severe reactions.
I think that’s because readers of The Herald Bulletin are accustomed to the newspaper endorsing in national and local political races, and they know our editorial board has a track record of throwing its support behind a blend of Republicans and Democrats.
In 2011, I began tracking our endorsements by party, looking back to my arrival as editor here in 2007. I’ve continued to track it yearly (There were no elections in 2009, 2013 and 2017 and 2021.). Here’s what the editorial board’s record shows:
2007-2011: 32 Democrats, 34 Republicans
2012: 9 Democrats, 4 Republicans
2014: 7 Democrats, 5 Republicans
2015: 4 Democrats, 6 Republicans
2016: 8 Democrats, 6 Republicans
2018: 8 Democrats, 6 Republicans
2019: 5 Democrats, 3 Republicans
2020: 7 Democrats, 4 Republicans
2022: 5 Democrats, 2 Republicans
TOTAL: 85 Democrats, 70 Republicans
The editorial board — currently comprised of Publisher Robyn McCloskey, retired Copy Chief Paula Bivens, community member Betsy Pearson, retired News Editor and State Reporter Scott Miley, News Editor Jim Meyer and me — has endorsed both Republicans and Democrats for nearly every office we’ve considered, including U.S. Senate, Congress and governor.
There are two exceptions — school boards, which are nonpartisan, and president.
The board endorsed Barack Obama in both 2008 and 2012, Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Biden in 2020. I remember the board discussions in each case. All were unanimous or virtually so, with the exception of the 2008 race, when John McCain was strongly considered.
There is, of course, no presidential election to prompt an endorsement in this year’s midterm elections. In the top spot on the ballot, our editorial board backs the Republican, Todd Young, for U.S. Senate. We endorse Democrats in all the other partisan races we considered, save county commissioner, where we back Republican Olivia Pratt.
The editorial board’s record of endorsements speaks to an emphasis on values and good public policy over party affiliation.
Should The Herald Bulletin Editorial Board continue to publish candidate endorsements? I’ve heard opinions in both directions over the years. Let me know what you think.
Also, if you have questions about, or criticisms of, our endorsements, please don’t hesitate to contact me.