The large donations that helped pushed The Herald Bulletin’s Empty Stocking Fund above a record $30,000 in 2021 haven’t materialized during the 2022 campaign.
As of Thursday, the campaign had generated $13,625. That’s a significant amount, reflecting the generosity of more than 100 donors. It will do a lot of good in Madison County.
The newspaper’s Empty Stocking Fund helps the Salvation Army by capturing the spirit of Christmas and providing food and other necessities year-round to local families in need.
Hoping that the 2022 campaign would reflect an ongoing trend across the past several years of increased giving to the Empty Stocking Fund, The Herald Bulletin set $30,000 as the goal for the 2022 campaign.
We knew it was a lofty aim, and we knew there was a significant possibility contributions would fall short.
But this community is amazing when it comes to supporting programs that help people in need; so we also saw a strong possibility that contributions would top the goal and set yet another record for the campaign.
Though the official deadline of the campaign, Jan. 1, 2023, has arrived as I write this column, it’s not too late to help boost the Empty Stocking Fund toward (or even past) that lofty $30,000 goal.
We will publish the final campaign total in the newspaper and on our website Saturday and will count any donations that arrive as late as Friday morning.
In the past, businesses and other local organizations have often stepped forward in the waning days of the campaign to increase the total substantially.
The 2021 campaign, for example, drew nine donations of $1,000 or more. The office employees of one local business worked together to give $1,905. A local restaurant gave a gift of $1,400. And $4,000 was contributed by one anonymous donor.
The year before, a local man contributed $3,000 in the final days of the campaign to push the total past $25,000.
And several years before, as the 2016 campaign wound down, a local restaurateur contributed $845.18 to boost the Empty Stocking Fund to its goal.
The current 2022 campaign, however, has received few large donations.
Other than The Herald Bulletin’s $3,395 contribution through its Wishes Granted program, the single largest donation is $500, and only two other donations have been of $300 or more.
But there’s still time left for local businesses, organizations and philanthropists to step forward to help the Salvation Army provide more support for local families in need.
Send your donation this week by mailing cash or a check (made out to the Salvation Army) to Empty Stocking Fund, The Herald Bulletin, 1133 Jackson St., Anderson, IN 46016.
You will be recognized for your generosity in the final Empty Stocking Fund update of the campaign Saturday. Or, if you prefer, we can keep your donation anonymous.
Donations can also be dropped off at the newspaper office during business hours.
For more information, call The Herald Bulletin at 765-622-1212 or the Salvation Army at 765-644-2538.
Thank you to all of those who have already given to the 2022 Empty Stocking Fund campaign — and thank you in advance to those who dig deep into their pockets this week for this important cause.