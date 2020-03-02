Editor’s note: This column, updated here, was originally published in February 2019.
Virtually a lifelong Hoosier, I was raised on high school hoops and will be attending sectionals for the 49th straight year this week.
Here are eight reasons (one for each minute of a high school quarter’s length) I love sectionals, which get rolling Tuesday:
1. What it means to the players
When I was a sophomore at Manchester High School, I dressed for my first sectional.
The stands were already full during warm-ups, and as we awaited the introduction of the starting lineups, I happened to notice another sophomore’s jersey twitching rapidly over his heart.
“Tom!” I shouted over the roar of the crowd into his ear. “Your heart must be beating a thousand miles an hour!”
He looked at me with wide eyes and pointed at my chest.
I looked down. My jersey was twitching every bit as rapidly as his.
To the players, every game is important. But the sectional is different; it’s the culmination of the season. It’s what all the hard work and preparation is about. For the vast majority of players, winning the sectional is the ultimate goal.
2. What it means to the community
Sectionals are a rallying point for all. The faithful fan and the casual fan all anticipate the tournament, and excitement builds as the local team advances.
Winning the sectional boosts community morale. Everyone can claim the victory. It energizes the entire town. Just ask folks in Lapel, Frankton, Alexandria and every other Madison County area burg that’s claimed a sectional title over the years.
3. The rivalries
To win the sectional is sundae sweet. To beat your rival in the process is the cherry on top.
Rivals know each other well because they meet every season and often play in the county tournament or sectional. The players generally compete against one another in offseason ball, too.
Sometimes rivals share a school district border. In the case of Lapel and Frankton, they actually belong to the same district.
4. The fantastic finishes
Like March Madness of the NCAA basketball tournament, the high school hoops sectional is a do-or-die proposition. There’s no best-of-seven games format. It’s just one game. The winner advances. The loser is kaput.
The significance of every free throw, every rebound, every loose ball is magnified, especially as the game clock ticks toward zero.
And with teenage boys holding fate in the palms of their hands, you never know what might happen.
5. The pageantry
When you get four teams together for the opening round and the semifinals of the sectional, the kaleidoscope of school colors can be dizzying.
Reds, greens, yellows, oranges, blues, purples ... swirl in raucous spectacles of school pride.
If you brought to sectionals someone who’d never been to a sports event, they might think the cheerleaders and cheering sections were the show — and that the game was merely peripheral entertainment.
6. The coaches
Hundreds of these can be found at every game.
A handful of official coaches stalk the sidelines, barking instructions to their players, conferring with assistants and cajoling referees for a fair shake.
Scads of wannabe coaches preside from the stands, diagnosing every decision — and second-guessing most.
Impromptu discussions about brilliant maneuvers and perceived missteps help weave the evolving narrative of each sectional.
7. The history
It’s unfolding before your eyes. Your team wins, and ever after you can point with pride to the sectional championship banner hanging there on the gym wall.
For the record, here are the most recent sectional championship years and total sectional crowns for each of the 11 schools in The Herald Bulletin’s coverage area:
Alexandria (2019, 13), Anderson (2009, 51), Anderson Preparatory Academy (seeking first), Daleville (2009, 3); Elwood (1960, 2), Frankton (2019, 4), Lapel (2018, 6), Liberty Christian (2017, 6), Madison-Grant (2017, 5), Pendleton Heights (2013, 9), Shenandoah (2019, 9).
8. The raw emotion
There will be cheers.
And there will be tears.
There will be leaping, spastic jubilation.
And there will be collapsing, sobbing realization.
There will be hoisted trophies and beloved strands of nets.
And there will be what-might-have-beens and not-quite-ready-yets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.