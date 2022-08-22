The Uber driver taking me from the Wilmington, North Carolina, airport to my daughter’s home 40 minutes away suddenly became very serious.
For the first 15 minutes of the drive in early August, she’d held forth about her former career as a nurse and her continuing relationship with children she had helped raise as a nanny. All good memories.
Next, her words turned to the pies she loves to bake — and that her family loves to eat. Her father-in-law, she mentioned, craved the strawberry-rhubarb.
Then she took a deep breath.
“But he’s gone now,” she said, her voice trembling with grief and anger.
She went on to explain that he’d had no major health problems and was an active and vital 70-year-old. But he was afraid of COVID, so he became the first person in her family to get vaccinated.
Two days later, he died.
“If he didn’t get vaccinated,” she said, “he’d still be here with us. That’s why I’ll never, no one in my family will ever, get the shot.”
Then she paused and looked at me with watery, defiant eyes in the rearview mirror.
“I’m so sorry for your father-in-law and your family,” I said sincerely. “And I don’t blame you, after that experience, for not getting vaccinated.”
We’ve all heard the frightening anecdotes by now. Relatives, friends, co-workers who cite instances of grave sickness or death from the vaccine.
The danger can seem palpable, even imminent. But statistics clearly show that the far greater danger is to not get immunized.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had documented through Thursday 1,034,668 deaths caused by COVID since the pandemic’s onset in early 2020.
The CDC has also kept track of mortality in the aftermath of vaccinations. Through Aug. 10, 15,930 such deaths had been reported. However, just six of those have been “causally associated” with a vaccine — all with the Johnson & Johnson shots.
More than 606 million COVID vaccines had been administered in the U.S. through Aug. 10, meaning less than one of every 100 million vaccinations have been scientifically documented as the cause of death.
If you assume that every single death among the 15,930 was related to the vaccine, the chances of dying from the vaccine would still be extremely remote — less than 3 in 100,000. Meanwhile, CDC data shows that your likelihood of dying from COVID, should you contract it, is about 1 in 100.
Simply put, the data is clear: It’s much, much safer to get the vaccine than not.
Of course, citing such statistics would be of no comfort to my Uber driver.
Her healthy, strawberry-rhubarb pie-loving father-in-law died just two days after getting the shot.
There’s nothing I, or you, could say to change that fact.