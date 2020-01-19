A recent story in The Washington Post asked the provocative question, Are cows better represented than people in the U.S. Senate?
The tongue-in-cheek article notes that Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming have a combined population of 17 million people and a combined total of 18 senators. Meanwhile, California has a population of 39.5 million people and just two senators.
That means there is roughly one senator per 944,000 people in the nine selected "cow states" and just one senator per 19.75 million people in California. Those nine states have 34.5 million cows, meaning the states have a senator for every 1.92 million of the bovine creatures.
Ergo, the cows in the nine states have about 10 times greater representation in the Senate than the people of California do. (In case you're a little spotty on U.S. history, I should point out here that no cows have ever been elected to the Senate.)
While the Post's story doesn't get into this, it should be noted that the Golden State's per-population presentation in the federal legislative branch is somewhat balanced by its 53 members in the House of Representatives. The nine cow states in The Post's story have 22.
Doing the math for people vs. cow representation in the House, you'll find that the nine states have a U.S. Rep. for each 1.6 million cows. Each representative of California, meanwhile, stands for about 745,000 people.
Is that booing you hear from the nine cow states? No, probably just mooing.
This is fun, so let's look at hogs. But instead of hand-selected states based on low human population and high livestock population, as The Post did for cows, let's look at nine states with the highest population of hogs. Indiana (fifth most) is joined by Iowa, North Carolina, Minnesota, Illinois, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ohio and Missouri in the top nine, according to pork.org statistics from 2015.
Iowa has by far the most hogs — 22.8 million. Indiana is fifth with 4.1 million, well shy of the state's 7 million people — a comforting fact to those of us who remain concerned about a possible Animal Farm type uprising. Too bad about'cha, Iowa.
The nine hog states have a combined 61.9 million hogs and 84 two-leggers in the U.S. House, one seat for each 737,000 oinkers, nearly equal to California's per person representation in the House.
What does all this mean?
Well, in the case of the cows, it indicates disproportionately high representation in the Senate of rural areas.
The Post article does get around to calculating how the partisan dynamics would change if Senate seats were based on population. Currently, Republicans hold a 53%-47% edge over Democrats/Independents in the Senate. The population representation model would flip the majority, 52%-48% to the Democrats/Independents.
Now, about those chickens ...
Editor Scott Underwood's column is published Mondays in The Herald Bulletin. Contact him at scott.underwood@theheraldbulletin.com.
