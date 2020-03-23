I finally crossed the threshold Saturday morning when I learned that nearly 800 deaths of complications from the coronavirus had been reported in Italy within a 24-hour period.
Almost 800 deaths in one day in one country.
And now, finally, the reality has penetrated my thick skull: This is truly serious business, and it’s time for Americans to take extreme measures — in some cases, measures beyond government directives.
If you haven’t yet, I hope you cross the threshold soon. Who’s to say what piece of dire COVID-19 news from around the world, across the country or right here at home will prompt you to recognize how serious a threat this pandemic is to the people of the Madison County area?
Maybe, for you, it will be the direct and emphatic pleas issued from China by Chris Kirchenbauer, whose parents live in Anderson. Kirchenbauer lives and works in China, where the viral outbreak separated him from his family.
“I know this is harsh,” Kirchenbauer wrote in an email to his parents, who shared the missive with The Herald Bulletin. “Someone needs to speak firmly and directly. I will. Happy talk is over. I’ve been saying, ‘Don’t panic.’ But based on what I see, (it) seems most of you (in the U.S.) are a little too relaxed about this. A little panic could be a good thing. Or at least enough anxiety to do the right thing.”
Kirchenbauer, whose wife and children are still quarantined in Wuhan at COVID-19’s epicenter, says Americans can choose their country’s fate.
“If you all don’t do it (take extreme measures) correctly, you’ll just have to do it longer. Or give up and accept huge infection rates, a completely broken health care system and a massive number of deaths (funerals you won’t be able to attend),” he wrote.
A story posted Saturday on the New York Times’ website shows in stunning detail how the disease will spread, according to computer modeling based on current infection rates.
The story uses three scenarios: no action taken to check COVID-19, moderate action (such as that taken in Indiana to this point) and severe measures (like the recent citywide quarantine in New York).
In the story, Columbia University researchers use a Times database and transportation data from the Census Bureau, breaking down cases in each scenario county-by-county. In the chart accompanying this column, you’ll find Columbia’s estimate for COVID-19’s proliferation in Madison County in each of the three scenarios.
While the projections from this research are merely estimates based on initial data, you can see the potentially catastrophic rise in the number of local cases if we take only moderate measures, such as social distancing, instead of severe measures, such as disciplined self-quarantining, to control the proliferation of COVID-19.
Perhaps this is where you should cross the threshold from a coronavirus doubter to a citizen fully motivated to do your part to stop the spread of this historically dangerous virus.
Or we could choose Italy’s path.
