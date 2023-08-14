While on vacation in rural northern Ohio several weeks ago, I noticed political signs in dozens of yards. Most read “Vote Yes to Issue 1.” Maybe 10% read “Vote No to Issue 1.”
Well, clearly, residents of rural northern Ohio support Issue 1, whatever that is, I thought.
Afterward, I looked Ohio Issue 1 up online, and it was easy to understand why so many people felt so strongly about it.
The Republican majority in Ohio’s state legislature posed Issue 1 as an August referendum to determine whether the state constitution should be amended to require 60% approval for future amendments. Currently, the Ohio constitution requires a simple majority to change.
It was an ironic proposition, because just a tick over 50% of Ohioans would be needed to vote in favor of modifying the constitution so that such amendments in the future would require 60% approval. I assumed the irony wasn’t lost on residents of the Buckeye State.
It would seem I was right about that. An overwhelming majority — 57% — voted against Issue 1 last Tuesday. Just to think, if the 60% rule had already been in force, the vote on Issue 1 would have fallen a full 17 percentage points short of approval.
As we Hoosiers might say, Ohioans gave Issue 1 to the woodshed.
In a right-leaning state, it surely took a coalition of conservative, moderate and liberal voters to defeat Issue 1. To understand how that coalition was achieved, you must understand the Republican Party’s motivation behind the referendum.
It was very simple. A vote on abortion is coming up in November. Ohioans will be asked to vote on whether the constitution should be amended, essentially, to enshrine abortion rights.
Those who favor that position, naturally, would vote against a proposition to require 60% to change the state constitution. Many conservatives joined this abortion-rights bloc, presumably because they don’t believe a bedrock foundation of the constitution — that a simple majority of voters has the power to amend it — should be changed because of a single issue.
So how can I explain the preponderance of “Vote Yes to Issue 1” yard signs in rural northern Ohio that I had encountered several weeks before the election?
Obviously, Ohio is a lot like Indiana and most other states in that small-town and rural areas tend to be much more politically conservative than urban areas. Other related factors were at work, I suppose.
The abortion issue is so important to some people that not only would they vote for nearly any measure that would stop abortions but they would also feel strongly enough about it to put a sign in their yard.
Listening to Mike McConnell’s conservative morning show on Cincinnati’s WLW radio in the aftermath of the Issue 1 vote, it was interesting to hear criticism of the Republican Party’s political maneuvering through Issue 1 to try to change the rules of the coming November referendum on abortion.
At one point in the show, McConnell and a conservative caller agreed that they were feeling less like Republicans all the time. The party’s Issue 1 ploy, it seems, was just another reason to feel disenfranchised from the GOP.
The Ohio Republican Party has another chance, of course, to stop the abortion-rights movement in November. Perhaps anti-abortion voters will be more determined and have fewer misgivings the next time around.