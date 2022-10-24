Tens of thousands of years ago, in a Siberian cave, a Neanderthal father, teenage daughter and a handful of other close relatives met a tragic end.
They might have died of starvation, or perhaps a communicable disease had wiped them out.
While the cause of the Neanderthal family’s demise is uncertain, the power of DNA analysis and paleoanthropological study to reveal the lives (and deaths) of hominids eons ago is amazing. And the findings are fascinating.
In the case of the Siberian cave, it’s the first time that scientists have been able to define close familial relationships among Neanderthals whose remains were found together. The study’s findings were published recently in the journal Nature.
Among 11 Neanderthals living in the cave at the same time, the relations of the father, the daughter and what were likely close cousins were identified through genome mapping.
As detailed in a New York Times article, the family and their friends had taken up residence in the cave, now called Chagyrskaya.
Since digs there commenced in 2007, Russian paleoanthropologists and other researchers have unearthed a trove of Neanderthal bone and tooth fragments, bones of butchered bison and more than 90,000 stone tools.
These treasures have been found in multiple layers of sediment, indicating the cave was a hive of Neanderthal activity for thousands of years. Scientists speculate that Neanderthals inhabited the cave seasonally as they followed migrating herds of bison.
In Chagyrskaya, researchers found in one layer of sediment bone fragments of 11 Neatherthals — six adults and five children — all living together. They also discovered bison bone fragments and stone tools.
Scientists studied the fossil DNA and found that shared minute variations indicated close family relationships, including an adult male and a teenage female.
They might have been siblings, but then scientists found the two specimens had different mitochondrial DNA, passed down by their mothers, ensuring that they were, in fact, not from the same mother.
Hence, the Neanderthal pair were indeed father and daughter.
Their hominid species died out about 35,000 years ago. But sometimes Neanderthals and Homo sapiens had interbred, and studies suggest that traces of Neanderthal DNA can be found in all modern humans.
It’s difficult to imagine what the relationship of the Neanderthal father and daughter was like.
Did he care for her and treasure her as a modern-day human father would? Did she love him but rebel against his authority? Did he worry about her future? Or did day-to-day living demand all of their attention?
And what were those final days together in that Siberian cave like? Did they meet a horrific end? Or die peacefully without pain?
Perhaps science will someday answer such questions about the Neanderthals, whose DNA and ancient history is entangled with our own.