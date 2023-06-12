A few years ago, a friend introduced me to a new woods for mushroom hunting in Madison County.
The woods was permeated with a sweet smell of blooming flowers, almost like perfume.
Nice, I thought.
After about 15 minutes of tramping around looking for morels, I discovered the source of the odor: honeysuckle shrubs with delicate white flowers in spring bloom had formed a canopy about five feet high over several acres of the woods.
The vast majority of vegetation that would have been growing on the ground or in the understory had disappeared. Access to sunlight had been blotted out by the honeysuckle shrubs, which grew in an umbrella shape. There were hundreds, maybe thousands of these shrubs, growing next to one another like Independence Day umbrellas in the rain, their canopies blending together to darken the space beneath.
Not so nice.
Since then, I’ve seen quite a bit written about the troubling surge of non-native invasive honeysuckle in woods across much of the country. And when I’m on a hike in the woods, biking along a trail or going on a leisurely drive in the Madison County area, I invariably note the dominating prevalence of honeysuckle — and often the relative absence of wildflowers and small trees.
And just now, as I’m writing this column, sitting on my front porch, I notice that the vine crawling up the trellis beside me has pretty, fragrant blooms that appear to be honeysuckle. My to-do list grows.
Several varieties of non-native invasive honeysuckle shrubs took root in Indiana decades ago. Then there’s the Japanese honeysuckle vine, which was introduced in our country in the early 19th century for its ornamental beauty and for erosion control.
Now, Japanese honeysuckle is out of control. It spirals around tree trunks, climbing up to 50 feet in a matter of just a couple years, girdling the trees and often killing them with the weight of its prodigious woody vines and leafy blooms.
Species of native honeysuckle shrubs, which are not considered dangerous to the natural environment, can be difficult to distinguish from their invasive cousins. One difference: native honeysuckle shrub trunks are solid; invasive trucks have a hollow center.
Invasive honeysuckle grows quickly. Its seeds are spread far and wide by birds that feast on its sweet fruit, which is toxic to humans.
Japanese honeysuckle can be difficult to get rid of. If you cut the vine, it will simply encourage multiple tendrils of growth. If you move the vines down, they can grow back quickly.
If Japanese honeysuckle is rampant on your property, or even if it’s sparse, you’ll want to stop it before it’s climbing all over the place.
Here’s some advice from spruce.com:
• Pull small vines by hand before they grow fruit in the fall.
• Cut vines to ground level in late summer and immediately brush stumps with a liquid broad-spectrum herbicide. If you don’t take the second step, it will encourage vigorous growth, aggravating the problem.
• Mow large areas of honeysuckle growth close to the ground. Wear googles, gloves and other protective clothing and spray new growth with diluted herbicide.
• Keep an eye on the infested area and retreat or remove any new vines.
Above all, resist the seduction of invasive honeysuckle’s sweet perfume and gorgeous blooms. It’s a killer in disguise.