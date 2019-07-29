Scott Underwood column: Downtown Anderson has a window of opportunity

Through the windows of my office at 12th and Jackson, I can see downtown Anderson’s future taking shape.
Directly across Jackson, families come and go at the YMCA while residents of the senior living apartments in the upper floors of the Y tend the lush flower beds at the base of the building.
To the south, the grounds are being prepared for the new $8.5 million city bus stop complex, which will boast a 16,000-square-foot, three-story building for the terminal and additional space to lease to developers. The project is slated for completion in 2020.
Up the block, the reclamation of the old Tower Apartments is nearly complete and ready for new downtown denizens to take up residence.
I can’t see it from where I sit, but the Anderson Museum of Art at Jackson and Historic West 10th Street is part of a burgeoning arts/culture movement that includes the A Town Center, the Paramount Theatre Centre, the Madison County Museum of History and the Anderson Young Ballet, as well as local arts and crafts shops.
Farther to the north along the Jackson corridor, the Oakley Brothers Distillery and restaurants such as Burro Loco and Farm Society beckon people to stay downtown for lunch and, in some cases, come back for dinner.
Out my windows to the east, children play in the Dickmann Town Center park, enjoying the fountains and green space around the "Three Graces" sculpture.
A mesh of dining, breweries, shops, living spaces and entertainment is bringing downtown Anderson to life.
Now, it’s nothing like Broad Ripple yet. To be honest, it doesn’t rival nearby Muncie at this point.
But there’s something special starting to take shape in downtown Anderson. And you don’t have to have a good view from your office to see it happening.
In the Fall issue of Madison magazine, you'll find profiles of people representing existing downtown destinations, as well as new attractions. Each article addresses the central question of what's happening in the heart of Anderson — as well as what's still to come.
The Fall Madison boasts a variety of other interesting content, as well, including the following:
• A Q&A with Anderson High School senior Erin Martin, who has overcome heart problems to be the heart and soul of the Indians girls basketball team.
• Madison County Historian Stephen Jackson's essay on a 1940 presidential campaign rally for favorite son Wendell Willkie, which drew an estimated 250,000 to Elwood's Callaway Park.
• Julie Campbell's travel piece on Celebration, Florida, where Walt Disney's vision lives on.
• Health tips for using — not overusing — electronic devices.
• And every-issue features such as David Reddick's "Everyday People" cartoons, a local events calendar, an Indiana festivals listing and Rebecca Bibbs' Madison County Marketplace and $10 meals features.
Editor Scott Underwood's column is published Mondays in The Herald Bulletin. Contact him at scott.underwood@heraldbulletin.com or 765-640-4845.
