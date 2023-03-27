Science can be a lot of fun. Or it can be no fun at all.
When it raises questions or generates breakthrough discoveries, science is the former. When it throws a wet blanket on the flames of imagination, it’s the latter.
Recently, two scientists, through an article published in Nature, turned a fire hose on an unexplained but much debated extraterrestrial phenomenon from 2016.
In October of that year, a reddish cigar-shaped rock, a quarter-mile across and as long as two miles, tumbled through our solar system.
The rock, dubbed “Oumuamua” (Hawaiian for “scout”) by astronomers, came from the direction of the star Vega and had passed closest to the sun in September before it was discovered by telescope from Maui.
Such objects traverse our heavens periodically, but this one was different. It surprised scientists with its jerking motions as it left the solar system, prompting speculation that it was a strange comet, propelled perhaps by evaporating gases on its surface.
But astronomers detected no evidence of gases on Oumuamua.
A year after Oumuamua left our solar system, Avi Loeb, chairman of Harvard’s astronomy department, co-published a paper in the widely respected Astrophysical Journal of Letters. Loeb argued that Oumuamua might have been evidence of alien technology.
The paper raised eyebrows and elicited cynicism from many of Loeb’s colleagues, but he has persisted.
Fourteen months ago, I wrote in this column about Oumuamua, reporting that Loeb continued to push his theory. He had just publishing a new book, “Extraterrestrial,” in which he pleads for humanity to keep an open mind about the possibility of intelligent life among the stars.
That’s the flame of science. Here comes the wet blanket.
In an article published Wednesday in the journal Nature, two killjoy astronomers offered an unimaginative, uninspired and deflating answer for Oumuamua’s eccentric behavior.
It was a comet after all, they argue, propelled by spurts of hydrogen gas escaping from its icy core.
“This ... can explain many of Oumuamua’s peculiar properties,” wrote Jennifer Bergner of Cal Berkeley and Darryl Z. Seligman of Cornell, speculating that “Oumuamua originated as a planetesimal relic broadly similar to solar system comets.”
Adding more water to the flames, Seligman further noted that, “What’s beautiful about Jenny’s idea is that it’s exactly what should happen to interstellar comets. We had all these stupid ideas, like hydrogen icebergs and other crazy things, and it’s just the most generic explanation.”
Thankfully, Dr. Loeb isn’t abandoning his crazy, nongeneric ideas to the contrary.
“The authors of the new paper claim that it was a water ice comet even though we did not see the cometary tail,” Dr. Loeb wrote. “This is like saying an elephant is a zebra without stripes.”
To which, I say, Dr. Loeb is a scientist of a different stripe.
The kind who asks, “What if …?”
Exactly the kind of scientist we need to fan the flames of our collective imagination.