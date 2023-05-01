With the municipal primary Tuesday on our doorsteps, next year’s presidential election draws nearer on the horizon.
In America, we’ll follow a familiar path to putting our next president in the White House. A patchwork of state caucuses and primaries, followed by major party national conventions, will end with a Republican and a Democrat nominated.
And then, six months later, a national election will determine the electoral college winner — our next president, a Republican or a Democrat.
This system is unique to our country. In democratic countries around the globe, presidents/prime ministers are chosen either by popular vote or by the party winning the majority of seats in the national assembly.
Voter surveys show that most Americans are disenchanted with both current President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, the presumptive nominees for the White House in 2024. Simply put, we want more choices.
So, now more than ever, we could learn from election processes in other countries. A few are especially intriguing:
• A former Soviet bloc country, Poland regained its freedom in 1989 and established a democracy. As in many other democracies, Poland’s president is elected when one candidate receives at least half of the popular vote.
If that doesn’t happen in the first round of voting, a second round pits the top two first-round vote-getters. With one exception, the vote to elect Poland’s president has always required two rounds.
• A multi-party system in the United Kingdom empowers the party with the largest number of elected lawmakers — among 650 from local areas — to choose the prime minister. If that party doesn’t have a majority of seats, it forms a coalition with at least one other party.
This system is far from perfect, but it fosters the cross-party partisanship and compromise sorely lacking in American politics in recent years.
• Brazil’s presidential election system is similar to Poland’s, with one or two rounds conducted to select a candidate receiving more than 50% of the vote.
But Brazilians throw in an interesting twist: Voting is mandatory. As a result, 79% of eligible voters cast a ballot in 2022’s election. Those who didn’t were fined less than a dollar.
I’m sure a tax break for Americans who vote would send turnout skyrocketing.
• France has a two-round election process, too. Actually, a candidate with 50% or more of the vote in the first round would win, but this has never happened. That’s because the French system is set up to give voters lots of choices on the first ballot.
To be listed on that ballot, a candidate need only produce a petition of support signed by 500 elected officials, local, regional or national. As in other countries with a two-round system, the top two candidates from the first round are placed on the second-round ballot.
These presidential voting systems differ essentially in three ways from the American way: They promote multi-party interest, give voters a greater range of initial candidate choices and don’t involve an idiosyncrasy born from slave-state interests — the electoral college.