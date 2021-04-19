Newspapers often employ clever or direct wordplay in headlines to encourage people to read the article that follows.
Here are a few examples from recent editions of The Herald Bulletin:
• Down by the river (with an article about a woman’s concerns about contamination near White River)
• Surprise announcement (article about Anderson Community Schools announcing it had selected a new superintendent)
• Unexpected inspiration (article about a man with an amputated leg who regained his confidence with the help of a stranger)
• A different path (article about the impact of the pandemic on working women)
Such headlines, which are followed by a subhead that explains more directly what the story is about, can effectively pull readers in by drawing a connection to a familiar turn of words.
But journalists have to be careful to make sure there’s a strong enough connection between the words in the headline and the subject matter — and to assure that the words can’t be interpreted, particularly in combination with photos, to have an unintended meaning.
We failed in this effort last week.
The front-page story was about Anderson High School’s Rube Goldberg team, which had finished second in a national competition.
“Team members worked throughout January and February to design and build a machine to carry out a simple task: shake and pour a box of Nerds candy,” reads a passage in the article.
“The rules of the contest call for competitors to use physics and engineering design principles to construct a device that would complete a simple task ... through a series of complicated steps.”
Looking for a clever play on words for the headline, a journalist in our newsroom struck upon “Eye candy,” referencing the use of Nerds in the local team’s effort.
This headline suggestion was packaged with a subhead — “Rube Goldberg team’s unique method of delivering Nerds earns national honor” — the story and a photo on the front page of the newspaper.
Before our pages are sent to press, they are “proofed” for errors, quality of design, headline accuracy and other concerns by an editor.
In this particular case, the editor didn’t foresee how some readers would interpret the combination of the “Eye candy” headline and the photo beneath it.
Some of our readers saw a big problem with it — and they let me know about it.
The girl in the photo, these readers told me, was objectified by the headline, which they saw as a direct reference to her.
I understand that interpretation and have apologized to the girl’s mother and grandfather. I’d like to apologize here to the girl, her family and friends, supporters of the Rube Goldberg team and other readers who felt the headline was inappropriate.
Given the meaning of “eye candy,” it never should have been used with the story. Merriam-Webster defines the expression as “something superficially attractive to look at.”
Use of this turn of words was relevant in the sense that candy was used in the Rube Goldberg contest, and the process of the machine shaking and pouring the candy surely was fun to look at. In the sense that Rube Goldberg machines are designed to make a simple task complicated, the machines could be considered superficial.
But the combination of the headline with the photo beneath it unintentionally invited an inappropriate interpretation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.