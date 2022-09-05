The knowing dissemination of harmful false information is not, as many would have you believe, freedom of speech.
It’s defamation or libel or even sedition.
The distinction between news and fake news, in an age with tens of thousands of “news” providers and tens of millions of social media purveyors, is more important than ever. The significance is further magnified by the abundant availability of firearms that can kill dozens in a matter of minutes and deep political divides that pit Americans against one another.
Recently, legal systems across the country have been tasked with clarifying the difference between news that’s protected by the First Amendment and harmful fake news.
Among the challenges of prosecuting such cases is proving that the media spreading the fake news indeed knew that it was fake.
That brings us to the case of Alex Jones, creator of the far-right conspiracy theory website InfoWars. Founded in 1999, the site attracts about 11 million visits a month while masquerading under the business name Free Speech Systems LLC.
Jones has made a fortune and influenced millions of Americans by claiming that domestic tragedies, such as the 9/11 attacks and the 2012 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary Schools in Connecticut, are “false flag” operations by the U.S. government.
Jones knows that he’s peddling tripe. Spurred by legal challenges, retractions have been published at various times on InfoWars. And his fake news reports have been linked to harassment of victims.
Now, he’s paying the price.
Recently, an Austin, Texas, jury directed Jones to pay about $50 million in damages to the family of Jesse Lewis, a 6-year-old who was among 20 students and six educators shot to death at Sandy Hook.
Jones potentially faces additional penalties in at least two other lawsuits brought by Sandy Hook families. One will go to trial this month in Connecticut with another scheduled for next year in Austin.
Meanwhile, an even more significant claim of defamation through the dissemination of fake news is making its way through the legal system.
Dominion Voting Systems is seeking $1.6 billion in defamation damages from Fox News, springing from repeated claims by Fox show hosts and personalities in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election that Dominion voting technology had failed or was rigged.
Dominion alleges that Fox’s claims were far-fetched, exaggerated and falsely tied to an imaginary plot to steal votes from Donald Trump.
If false news reports from the likes of InfoWars have had an insidious effect on the country, Fox News obviously has far deeper reach, appealing to tens of millions of conservative folks who might dismiss Jones as a mere crackpot.
Dominion’s lawsuit has been moving steadily through a Delaware state court, and it appears unlikely that the two sides will reach a settlement. The outcome of the case could have sweeping ramifications for media companies and others who knowingly spread false and harmful information.
By the time the Dominion lawsuit is settled, we’ll likely know the future course of an even more prominent case involving a poisonous lie.
We’ll learn whether the U.S. Department of Justice has the fortitude to hold the former president of the United States accountable for issuing bogus claims of election fraud, thereby encouraging harassment of election officials, undermining confidence in our democratic process and inciting a mob to upset the peaceful transfer of power.