If you did well in school, are athletic but have asthma, and are looking forward to a long, long life, there’s a good chance you were born in fall.
That’s according to little-known facts about autumn, which will begin Saturday, at hotelchocolat.com, redbookmag.com and goodnet.org.
Here are some of the most interesting.
• The fall equinox, when the sun is directly in line with the celestial equator, is most often on Sept. 22 or 23. Day and night are of equal length on the equinox.
Why isn’t it on the same date every year? Because our calendar is 365 days, but it takes the Earth 365.25 days to orbit the sun.
• According to a study by the Journal of Aging Research, 30% of U.S. centenarians born in the period 1880-1895 entered the world during fall. Some theorize that babies who are born in the fall and spend some of their first months in the winter develop greater immunity to colds and other ailments.
The flip side? Fall babies are more susceptible to developing asthma.
• Because daylight saving time means we gain an extra hour in the fall (when we set our clocks to fall back an hour), we get an extra hour of sleep. Some suggest that’s the reason the rate of fatal heart attacks declines by 20% after the autumn switch.
On the other hand, people typically experience mild weight gain in the fall. Researchers point to less sunshine and lower levels of Vitamin D.
• Bobbing for apples used to be a British courting ritual, wherein girls would try to come up with the apple that had been assigned to their favorite beau. Success would indicate that the two were destined to spend their lives together.
• Biologists have discovered that during the fall, squirrels enjoy a 15% size increase in their hippocampus. That’s the area of the brain that controls memory and emotion. Perhaps this explains how squirrels can be so, well, squirrely in the fall when they’re gathering nuts for the coming winter.
• Sex drive for men and women is higher in the autumn than any other time of the year. Men experience an increase in the production of testosterone. Facebook data shows that more people update their status from “single” to “in a relationship” in the fall than in any other season.
• Pumpkin pie spice doesn’t taste like pumpkin, and there isn’t any pumpkin in it. Instead, the name of the spice refers to its use in pumpkin pie.
• There are more than 7,500 varieties of apples, including about 2,500 grown in the United States.
• Fall colors are caused by the amount of sugar in the leaves. That’s why maple trees, famed for their sweet syrup, can turn such brilliant red.
By the way, all of those brilliant colors are really already in the leaves throughout the summer. When there’s less sunshine and not as much chlorophyll produced, the dominant green color fades, enabling the other brilliant natural colors of the leaves to emerge.
• Research shows that children born in fall tend to get better marks in school. While experts aren’t sure exactly why, it might have something to do with birthday cutoffs. Kids born in the fall, typically, are among the older students in their grades.
• Kids born in the fall might become more athletic, according to researchers at the University of Essex in Great Britain.
One possible explanation: Their mothers, when pregnant during the summer, likely had more exposure to sun, helping their bodies produce more vitamin D to build stronger fetus bones.
• And, lastly, one from The Herald Bulletin. In online polls, our readers have consistently selected fall as their favorite season. Not surprisingly, the reason most often cited: The season’s beautiful colors.