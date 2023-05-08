Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 52F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.