Every morel mushroom hunter dreams of this.
You’re meandering through the woods on a spring day, hoping to find a patch of tasty morels. And suddenly, there before you, sprouting gloriously from the forest floor, rises a behemoth mushroom and several of its large brethren.
You’ve never seen the likes of it, and you rub your eyes and look again, just to make sure it’s real.
A veteran Madison County morel hunter recently had such a dream come true, finding several gigantic mushrooms, including one that weighs about a pound and a half. Usually, it would take about a dozen large yellow morels to weigh that much combined.
The lucky hunter agreed to talk to me for this column under the condition that I wouldn’t use his name or the precise location of the farm where he found the Goliath fungi. As any self-respecting mushroom hunter would understand, he doesn’t want the property crawling with morel fanatics.
So, I’ll call him Farmer Frank to denote his line of work and my assumptions about the veracity of information he’s shared.
These mushrooms are different than any Frank’s ever found before, different, too, than I’ve seen in four decades of morel hunting in Madison, Delaware and Wabash counties.
First, there’s the size. The granddaddy of them all stands 10 1/2-inches tall and must be at least 6 inches in diameter. Frank once found a yellow morel that was 11 1/2 inches, but it wasn’t nearly as big around and didn’t weigh nearly as much as the king mushrooms he recently snagged.
Then there’s the shape of the mushrooms’ heads. Most morel heads are yellow, gray or brownish and have porous, elongated indentations. Farmer Frank’s find has reddish heads wrinkled like a human brain.
Frank did a little googling to try to determine exactly what he’d gotten his hands on and ran across images of purple morels. He thinks that’s what these might be.
But the purple morel photos I found online look much different. Again, the heads are shaped differently, and the images show mushrooms that are much smaller than the gargantuan variety Frank plucked.
Farmer Frank knows what false morels look like. He’s seen them lots of times and knows to avoid them. They’ll make you sick or worse, but these red ‘shrooms don’t look like the false morels he’s spied before.
Still, he’s not taking any chances. Farmer Frank won’t eat the giants he found until he gets a bonafide morel expert to give him a thumbs-up.
Besides, he’s finding lots of other morels to eat this spring.
“We’ve had better years than this one, 25-30 years ago, we’d find 1,000 probably,” he recalled. “But this year is better than the last few. We’ve found over 200.”
Like most morel-lovers, Frank likes the delicacy breaded in flour, fried in cooking oil and butter, with salt and pepper added.
Morel season lasts from mid-April through mid-May, so Farmer Frank still has time to pick more morels, and he knows where to find them.
“I have two patches in my woods, and I know where they’re at,” he confides. “You could walk all around my woods and not find anything. But if you know where the patch is, you can find them.”
You can bet that Farmer Frank will find his way yet this spring back to the bushy area where he found the giant mushrooms growing next to a log.
He might not be able to eat them, but locking his eyes onto a second growth of the red behemoths would be a thrill unto itself.