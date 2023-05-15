As I write this column from my front porch on a beautiful Saturday afternoon, I’m looking forward to tomorrow.
My son and I are going to Cleveland to see the Guardians battle the Los Angeles Angels and future hall of famers Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani at Progressive Field. The game’s an early one, starting at 11:35 a.m. We also plan to visit the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland afterward.
That’s a lot packed into one day, including about nine hours on the road to and from Cleveland. But, thanks in part to new rules in Major League Baseball, we should be back home in Indiana before midnight.
Before the 2020 season, MLB officials created a rule stipulating that each relief pitcher who enters the game face at least three batters, unless the inning of their entry comes to an end before three batters come to the plate.
This brought a halt to managers inserting specialty pitchers to face just one or two batters, then removing them in favor of another pitcher. This had become standard late-inning practice in the majors, and had created long breaks in live play as a parade of new pitchers entered the game and went through warmup throws on the mound.
Another rule designed to speed up the game was implemented for the current season. And this is a real game changer. MLB now has a pitch clock that expires in 15 seconds with no runners on base, 20 seconds if there are.
The pitcher must go into his delivery motion before the clock ticks down to zero. If he fails to do so, he is assessed a ball in the pitch count.
The pitch clock, paired with another new rule — limitation of two pick-off attempts of a runner on base per batter faced — have sped the game up noticeably. Pitches seem to come one after another with little delay.
Through mid-April, the average length of a Major League Baseball game had dwindled from 3 hours, 3 minutes last season to 2 hours, 37 minutes this spring.
These faster games enable fans to go out for dinner after a day game, or enjoy a night on the town after an evening game. The quick pace of play means that fans watching at home are less apt to flip channels between pitches, and maybe even a little less likely to fall asleep on the couch with a mouthful of potato chips.
Still, I have to confess, in some ways I miss the languid games of seasons past.
When pitchers were taking 30 or more seconds between pitches to scratch themselves, spit in the dirt, rub the baseball and shake off the catcher’s signs, it created time for a short conversation, time to duck into the kitchen for another snack or time to just day dream a little bit.
Also, in the old days, play-by-play announcers and color commentators had more time to explain the nuances of the game and to reminisce about teams and players of the past.
I’ve never considered myself a baseball purist; I believe that the game should adjust as players’ training techniques, physical prowess and skills change, new strategies and tactics come into play and fans’ expectations evolve.
But I also have an appreciation for the rich traditions, long history and leisurely, natural pace of America’s pastime.
So, you see, I really won’t mind if the Guardians and Angels engage in a good ol’ fashioned three-and-a-half-hour marathon tomorrow. My son and I will fill up the empty spaces with conversation and Cracker Jacks.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will still be there whenever the game ends.