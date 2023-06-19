Last summer, I found a little honey-hole on the White River in Muncie.
It isn’t easy to reach. First comes a 200-yard hike from the nearest parking lot over a pedestrian bridge followed by a 300-yard trek along the White River Greenway to get around a concrete retaining wall next to the paved trail.
Then you have to circle back along the wail, until you come to a narrow opening in the small trees growing wild along the west bank of the river.
Getting to this fishing hole isn’t easy, but it’s worth the effort just before dusk. Darting rock bass, feisty bluegill and juvenile largemouth bass can’t resist the little spinning lures I favor for river fishing.
The only problem is one that shore fishermen often encounter: The fishing looks even better on the other side, where the branches of a towering sycamore sprawl 20 feet out over the gentle current.
Walking from the parking lot toward the pedestrian bridge on the way to the honey-hole, I’d often eyed the mesh fence, dense vegetation and railroad overpass guarding the opposite bank.
It looked forbidding, but one evening I decided to give it a try.
The fence, it turned out, wasn’t connected to the base of the overpass. I walked around it and, bending over at the waist, I easily waddled under the railway deck. Once on the other side, I was surprised to discover a dirt path worn into the dense understory.
Thirty yards later, I found the path’s source. A clearing appeared, big enough for a large tent and chairs around a dormant campfire.
That’s when a young woman — barefooted and wearing old athletic shorts and a dirty T-shirt — came up the path from the bank.
Before I could say anything, she looked up and saw me.
“Oh, sh--!” she exclaimed. “You scared me.”
“Sorry about that,” I answered. “Would it be alright if I fished down there?”
“Sure,” she said, a smile replacing her startled expression. “I think it’s pretty good.”
I thanked her and continued down the path as she walked across the clearing and into the tent. Faintly, I could hear her talking with a man inside.
After I’d made several unsuccessful casts under the big sycamore, the man approached on the path. He wore a T-shirt, tattered jeans and a pair of beat-up jogging shoes.
“Thought you might be thirsty,” he said, holding a can of Diet Pepsi out to me.
“Well, thank you,” I said and then nodded in the direction of the clearing. “You have a nice place.”
“Yeah,” he said. “We’ve been down here for a few weeks.”
“It’s probably too cold in the winter, though,” I noted.
“It won’t bother us, if they let us stay,” he responded, then looked up toward the tent. “Well, I better get back. Good luck.”
I fished for another hour without a bite, then walked up the path and past the clearing in the falling darkness. I could hear the man and woman talking quietly again inside the tent.
After the long winter, on my first fishing outing this spring, I went back to the honey-hole, back to my spot on the west bank. Through the thin spring foliage, I could see into the woods on the other side.
The big tent in the little clearing was gone. The only reminder I could see of the couple who had welcomed me for fishing was a single lawn chair leaning against a tree.
I wondered whether they had tried to stay through the winter, or whether police had made them move along. I wondered where they might be and what the future might hold.
To me, the river is a place to fish. To them, it had been home, even if for just a little while.