OK, so snow was piling up 3 inches deep on your lawn just five days ago. All the more reason to look beyond spring, with its unpredictable weather, to summer, when snow will be the furthest thing from your mind.
The summer issue of Madison magazine will be available free of charge at retail outlets and professional offices across the county in about a week. We wanted to give you plenty of time to get ready for summer, which officially begins June 20.
Sparks fly, literally, on the cover of this Madison, introducing our special look at local products. The cover spread inside features some of the sweet stuff (Good’s Candy Shop), the clean stuff (Simple Goodness Soaps) and the manufactured stuff (Best Weld, Barber Manufacturing and CB Fabricating).
Inside the summer issue of Madison, you’ll also find articles about changes at two of the county’s top destinations for warm weather fun and games — Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino and Anderson Speedway.
And, of course, we’ll include the following every-issue staples:
• Health: Seven tips to ease your allergies.
• Travel: Southern Illinois destination offers history of Indian mounds and an authentic look back at the Lewis & Clark expedition.
• Review: New book/coffee shop on Broadway satisfies the taste buds and the brain cells.
• Wine column: Hoosier connoisseur Howard Hewitt explains why you lose when you booze.
• History: Madison County Historian Stephen Jackson takes you back to the 19th century, when the Indians returned to our area.
• Local events and Indiana festivals: Whether you want to stay at home or take a day trip, our calendar listings ensure you won’t miss a thing.
• Q&A: Meet a master gardener who’s also a late bloomer.
• Images of us: In Summer Beauty, People & Places and Parting Shot, local photos take center stage.
We hope you enjoy the summer issue of Madison magazine as much as we enjoyed creating it.
So pour yourself a lemonade, kick your feet up, flip open the magazine and look forward to those lazy, hazy days just around the corner.
WELCOME BACK
The Herald Bulletin is pleased to welcome reporter Traci Miller back to our newsroom. A veteran journalist who’s worked in two other stints at THB, Miller rejoined our staff last week. Many of you will be familiar with her byline.
Traci will cover cops, courts and fire — the public safety beat — for us. She’ll also cover Anderson Community Schools. If you have story ideas or news tips for her, call 765-640-4805 or email traci.miller@heraldbulletin.com.
REDS NOSEDIVE
I wrote two weeks ago about my allegiance to the Cincinnati Reds and how their 6-1 start had inspired dreams of a World Series run.
During a 3-10 stretch since, those dreams have been dashed on the rocks of a hopeless bullpen.
I keep reminding myself it’s a long season, and it could get better — or worse.
