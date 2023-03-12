Inspiring. Sobering. Humbling.
I had greatly anticipated my first trip, last week, to Gettysburg National Military Park. Even before making plans for the excursion to Pennsylvania, I had watched a documentary about Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address and then memorized his famous speech. (Don't be too impressed; it's only 272 words long.)
Still, I was unprepared for the emotional impact of visiting Gettysburg.
The battle, in early July 1863, lasted three days. The dead, wounded and missing topped 50,000, by far the most of any Civil War battle.
The Gettysburg Cyclorama — a 360-degree mural that's 377 feet long and 42 feet high — at the park's visitors center puts you in the center of Pickett's Charge during the final, decisive day of the battle. The cyclorama leaves the distinct impression that mortal danger existed nearly everywhere across the 6,000-acre battlefield.
A guided bus tour drives home the massive scope of the battle and the series of deadly encounters that shaped the three days of destruction. More than 1,300 monuments, markers and memorials relate the bravery and sacrifices of the men who struggled there.
Through preservation and restoration, the Gettysburg battlefield landscape looks much as it did when Robert E. Lee's Confederate Army and George Mead's Union forces clashed in 1863.
When our tour bus stopped near the observation tower at Culp's Hill, I learned of Indiana's instrumental role in the Battle of Gettysburg.
The 7th Indiana Volunteer Infantry Regiment, led by Colonel Ira G. Grover, a lawyer and state legislator from Greensburg, had been ordered on July 1 to guard the corps train in Emmitsburg, Maryland, 13 miles away. The 7th Indiana was to be relieved that morning by regiments from Vermont.
But by 10 a.m., Grover had grown tired of waiting and marched his troops to Gettysburg, doing double-time when word arrived that the battle at Gettysburg had commenced. The 7th reached the battlefield early in the evening evening and was posted on the north slope of Culp's Hill.
Historical accounts suggest that the Hoosiers arrived in the nick of time to help turn back a Rebel assault that threatened to take the strategic high ground of the hill.
Had the Confederates not been repulsed, the battle might have gone differently. As it was, Union forces ultimately repelled Lee, dealing him his first major defeat of the war and turning the tide of momentum decisively in the North's favor.
The men of the 7th Indiana paid a heavy price for their valor. The force was 437 strong at Gettysburg, but by the time the Civil War ended in April 1865, they had fought 27 battles and suffered 235 casualties.
Col. Grover, by the way, faced a court martial for disobeying orders to guard the train at Emmitsburg. He was exonerated.
No fewer than four Indiana infantry regiments, as well as parts of two cavalry regiments, fought at Gettysburg. Altogether, about 2,200 Hoosiers braved musket fire, artillery shells and disease at Gettysburg. About 550 casualties resulted.
In all, 24,000 members of Union forces from Indiana died during the Civil War in service to the preservation of our nation.
Thanks in large part to my day spent in Gettysburg, I'll never forget them.