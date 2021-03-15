With the entire NCAA men’s tournament set to be played in the confines of Indiana this month, our basketball pride is swelling.
We Hoosiers often tout Indiana as the basketball state, and we’re not just whistlin’ “Back Home Again in Indiana.”
The storied history of the high school tournament, the rich tradition of college basketball, the presence of an NBA franchise, and the film “Hoosiers” all lend credence to our claim.
But by another important measure, Indiana no longer sits on the hardwood throne.
Only one of our state’s teams, Purdue, qualified for this year’s March Madness field. The previous tournament in 2019 (2020 was canceled because of the pandemic) also included Purdue but no other squads from our basketball-loving state.
By my fuzzy recollection, we used to have four teams in the tournament pretty much every year before this two-year drought. So I went back and researched the past 20 tournaments (including this year’s) and tracked how many Indiana schools made it into the 64-team field.
In 2018, only two schools from Indiana — Butler and Purdue again — were chosen. The same two teams, plus Notre Dame, made it in 2017. Those three teams, plus IU, qualified for the tournament in both 2016 and 2015.
Four other times in the past two decades — 2013, 2011, 2007 and 2001 — our state has had four teams selected for the tournament. Once, we had five, in 2003 when IU, Purdue, Butler, Notre Dame and IUPUI made the field.
I was surprised to find that thrice — 2014, 2005 and 2004 — in an 11-year stretch, Indiana was totally shut out of March Madness.
Our state’s recent under-representation in the tournament falls mostly on the shoulders of IU, the state’s historic power.
While the Hoosiers rank fourth in NCAA titles, with five, they haven’t done much for us lately. It’s been five years since they were invited to the big dance, and they’ve been tapped just four times in the past 12 tournaments.
Butler has gone dancin’ eight times during that span, and Purdue, Indiana’s arch-rival, has gone 10 times including the last six in a row. Even Notre Dame, where football is king, has fared better than the Hoosiers, playing in the tournament seven times in a dozen years.
In 2011, a website called SportsDelve.com ranked states by how often their schools have appeared in the NCAA tournament since it was first played in 1939.
At that point, Indiana ranked a respectable eighth, behind (in order) California, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Texas, Kentucky, Ohio and New York, and well ahead of ninth-place Tennessee.
I’ll bet all of the states in front of Indiana, with the probable exception of New York, have pulled farther ahead over the past decade.
As March Madness begins this week, Indiana will serve up genuine Hoosier Hospitality to the 67 visiting teams. But it hurts our basketball pride that only one team won’t have to cross our state line.
