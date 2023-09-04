As Thursday night’s opening game of the National Football League season draws near, I’m reprising a column I wrote as the sports editor of The Herald Bulletin back in the 1990s.
With apologies to Jeff Foxworthy ...
If ...
• You named your children Butkus, Ditka and Nagurski.
• You dress your cat “Mahomes” in miniature shoulder pads, helmet and cleats.
• Your dog’s name is Flea Flicker.
• You’ve tried cloning yourself so that you can watch all the 1 p.m. Sunday games full-screen simultaneously.
... You might be a football head.
If ...
• You find Terry Bradshaw even remotely funny.
• You surreptitiously substituted the Monday Night Football theme music for “Here Comes the Bride” at your wedding.
• You have this “thing” for Al Michaels.
• Your idea of a wild night is diagramming the old Hook and Ladder play on your lover’s belly.
... You might be a football head.
If ...
• Sounding like Dustin Hoffman’s character in “Rain Man,” you continually mutter “first and 10 ... first and 10 ... first and 10 ... the Indianapolis Colts need a first and 10.”
• In the throes of passion, you once cried out “Touchdown!”
• At the sound of a whistle, you drop immediately to a three-point stance,
• You’re unaware that Montana is also the name of a state.
... You might be a football head.
If ...
• Your only fantasies involve your fantasy league team.
• You judge a man by how often his nose has been broken.
• You once said dismissively “concussion, schmoncussion.”
• The only movies you’re watched this year are “Any Given Sunday,” “The Longest Yard” and “The Blind Side.”
... You might be a football head.
If ...
• To you, the historically greatest of all the Romans is former Rams quarterback Roman Gabriel.
• You also think he was an angel on this earth.
• For the life of you, you just can’t understand how Tony Dungy has never received the Nobel Peace Prize.
• You once summoned Crazylegs Hirsch from a Ouija board.
... You might be a football head.
If ...
• You broke a hip doing the Lambeau Leap over your couch.
• You famously referred to the Bible as “the NFL Playbook of the religion world.”
• You wear a mouthpiece and jock strap to potentially contentious meetings at the office.
• During the dinner blessing, you find yourself mentioning the Halas and Rooney families.
... You might be a football head.
If ...
• You still think O.J. is innocent.
• You never knew about Watergate, until you googled “how Deflategate got its name.”
• When your wife asks for the strawberry jam, you throw a perfect spiral.
• Every six years or so, you resurrect a “You might be a football head” column for republication.
... You might be a football head.