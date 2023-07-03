Like latter-day amateur Siskel and Eberts, my wife Tammy and I delight in giving films the thumbs.
Except we don’t bother to watch the entire movie before passing judgment. We roll with trailers. Watch the two-minute swatch on Netflix or Prime Video. Then it’s thumbs up, thumbs down or thumbs sideways. Snap judgment. No prevarication. Move on to the next movie.
In a mostly packed IMAX cinema in Muncie on Saturday evening, we did a movie the old-fashioned way, settling into our theater seats with our bucket of popcorn to catch the stream of trailers before the featured film, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” (thumbs up from both of us, by the way).
First came the trailers. I gave an enthusiastic thumbs up and Tammy gave an immediate thumbs down to “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1.” Both of us turned thumbs down to “A Haunting in Venice” — I’ll do classic horror, but Tammy will have none of it.
Then the final trailer played, teasing a slick, futuristic, dystopian film called simply “The Creator.” It’s set against the backdrop of a terrible conflagration — a nuclear bomb has been dropped on Los Angeles, and artificial intelligence bent on annihilation of mankind is to blame.
To me, it looks like the rare film that’s notable on many levels: world creation, cinematography, plot, writing and acting. (Yes, I’ve come to this conclusion after watching a 2-minute, 25-second trailer!)
I flashed a thumbs up at Tammy, expecting a thumbs down, given her distaste for dystopia. But before she could react, “Indiana Jones” barged onto the screen to demand our attention.
After the movie ended, as we were walking to the car, I remembered that Tammy had not yet thumb judged “The Creator” and asked her about it.
“I don’t want to see it,” she said flatly. “Artificial intelligence is scary enough now.”
Indeed it is. Suddenly, it’s all around us, writing student essays, creating images from words, translating from one language to another, solving complex problems in science and industry. And generally scaring the bejeezus out of us.
Tammy’s reaction to the trailer for “The Creator” made me recall a recent article I bookmarked about public attitudes toward artificial intelligence. The article was posted on the website of Vox Media, which is dedicated to content regarding the future of journalism and entertainment.
Here are some enlightening findings reported in the article from a survey titled “Hope, Fear and AI.”
• Despite the limited time that generative artificial intelligence tools have been widely available, they have been used by 1 in 3 American adults — nearly 80 million people.
• Forty-four percent of the U.S. adult population has been in conversations where AI has been mentioned “several times a week,” with AI being a part of Gen Z conversations most frequently (61%).
• Forty-seven percent of American adults see AI being very or moderately disruptive to their sector of work, and 34% think that change is either already happening or will within a year.
• Ninety-one percent of AI users report they’ve used AI tools to create written materials, images, music or videos.
• Sixty-nine percent of American adults believe that society will need to make significant changes to adjust to a post-AI world.
While these survey results are fascinating, they don’t really address the emotional concerns about artificial intelligence that many of us — maybe most of us — harbor. Essentially, we’re worried that AI could be used by corporations, the government, tech companies or rogue groups to manipulate us, or perhaps even to destroy us. Worse yet, we fear that AI itself, with no prompting or leadership from man, could decide on its own to turn against humanity in ways small and large.
Films like “The Creator” may appeal to the sense of adventure and story that some of us have. But on another level, they threaten a reality that hits too close to home as artificial intelligence advances.
So, I can’t really blame Tammy for not wanting to watch the film. But, gotta admit, I still can’t wait to see it.
By the way, guess how a young Harrison Ford was resurrected to depict a young Indy in scenes from “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”
Maybe AI is our friend, after all, right?