Usually it takes an act of war or a large-scale natural disaster to swallow up a newspaper’s resources for weeks on end.
This time, a spiky, microscopic ball is hijacking reporters notebooks, newspaper pages and media space on all platforms.
When news of the coronavirus COVID-19 leaked out of China less than three months ago, it was cause for alarm. But from this side of the world it seemed mostly like someone else’s problem.
With coronavirus infections reported by Sunday in every state other than West Virginia and the number of confirmed cases racing past 150,000 and deaths exceeding 1,000 worldwide, it’s now clear that COVID-19 is everyone’s problem.
We’re scarcely more isolated here in Indiana than people at the original ground zero in Hubei province.
The Herald Bulletin began local reporting with more depth on the coronavirus earlier than most newspapers after the family of Anderson native Chris Kirchenbauer reached out to us about his isolation, prompted by concerns over the outbreak, from his family in Wuhan, China.
We’ve published a handful of stories related to his case, but now the churning waves of COVID-19 are here in Madison County, Indiana.
On March 3, The Herald Bulletin published a column by Dr. Sarah Neal, a professor of nursing and public health at Anderson University. Dr. Neal offered a local perspective and advice for limiting the spread of COVID-19.
Since then, we’ve kicked our coronavirus coverage into overdrive.
Closely following public health announcements, school closings, event cancellations and the impact on businesses, consumers and health care providers, we’ve published about two dozens stories related to the coronavirus over the past two week on our website and in our print edition.
We also launched a special page — heraldbulletin.com/coronavirus — where you can find world, national, state and local news about COVID-19. And we began printing and posting a compilation of local event and facility closings, cancellations and postponements.
Recognizing last week that many folks were exhausting their free page views on our website before they could read all of our coronavirus reporting, we opened that content up for free to the entire community.
This is an unusual step, since we count more heavily as time passes on website subscriptions to fund the efforts of our journalists. Generally, the “paywall” is taken down only when dire news, such as war or a natural disaster, strikes.
But a spiky, microscopic ball has triggered changes here in Madison County that few of us could have foreseen when it made its first public appearance half a world away.
-----
I wrote last week in this column about “Hoops in the Hoosier State: A Game Changed,” a four-part series springing from a collaboration of The Herald Bulletin and 11 other Indiana newspapers.
Originally, the series was slated for publication beginning this past Saturday and continuing each Saturday through April 4. However, we decided last week to delay the series.
It seemed awkward to publish it at a time when the coronavirus has wreaked havoc with daily life across the world and hit home hard here in Indiana. Among other disruptions, it has triggered postponement of the boys basketball regionals, semistates and state tournaments.
“Hoops in the Hoosier State: A Game Changed” is now set to run each of the four Saturdays in April. COVID-19, without a doubt, will still be disrupting our lives at that point, but we expect that the fate of the 2020 high school state tournament will have been determined.
