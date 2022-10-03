The fourth coffee table book by Madison County Historian Stephen T. Jackson, much like the holidays, will be here before you know it.
We’re currently taking a final look at the pages of “Historic Events in a County Called Madison: The 20th Century” and will be sending it to press late this week. It will be available for distribution before Christmas.
Advance order forms for Jackson’s latest book will be showing up soon in The Herald Bulletin. You’ll be able to reserve your copies — and have them in hand in time for holiday gifts, if you choose.
“Historic Events of the 20th Century” is the second in a series of three books, all written by Jackson, detailing local history as Madison County’s 2023 bicentennial draws near.
The first book in the series, “Historic Events in a County Called Madison: The 19th Century,” was published late last year. The third and final book in the series, “Historic Places in a County Called Madison,” will be published late next year.
You’ll want to have at least copy of each book in the three-part series, as well as copies of Jackson’s other local history books: “If the River Could Talk,” published in 2018, and “What’s in a Name: How Communities Sprang to Life Across Madison County,” published the next year.
Copies of Jackson’s books — save “If the River Could Talk,” which sold out quickly — are available at The Herald Bulletin.
If you’re interested in the possibility of eventually getting “If the River Could Talk,” we’re keeping a running list of names for a potential second press run. To have your name added to the list, call or email me.
Jackson is not only an excellent researcher and strong writer, he’s a masterful storyteller. “Historic Events of the 20th Century” is chock-full of riveting tales.
Some recollect great tragedies — destructive fires, high-profile crimes, catastrophic weather and horrific plane and train crashes. And some relate the good stuff — communitywide celebrations, the beginnings of important places, the delivery of historic speeches and the county’s pivotal role in development of the automobile.
MADISON MAGAZINE
While we prepare to send the pages of “Historic Events of the 20th Century” to press, we’re also creating content for the Holiday issue of Madison.
I won’t say exactly who, but a famous husband and wife will grace the cover of the magazine, helping put readers in the mood for the “Ho-Ho-Holidays.”
The magazine will feature tips to keep holiday anxiety at bay, a review of Payne’s Restaurant, holiday recipes, a Q&A with Anderson University women’s basketball coach Jon Gin, and a piece about Hoosier holiday travel destinations.
The Holiday Madison will also include every-issue staples such as Howard Hewitt’s wine column, Jackson’s history column, cartoons by Deon Parson and David Reddick, and an abundance of eye-catching photos.
Subscribers of The Herald Bulletin will receive Madison with the newspaper’s Oct. 28 edition. After that, the magazine will be available for free at our offices in Anderson and at businesses across the county.