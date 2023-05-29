Jim Brown was larger than life. An unstoppable force on the football field. A civil rights activist. A Hollywood action film hero.
And deeply flawed.
The big, fast, determined running back for the Cleveland Browns played before my time. His eight-year pro football career ended the same year I was born, 1965. But film of his punishing runs across the line of scrimmage and through the opposition’s secondary transfixed me from the time I was a young boy.
I assumed that the Browns were named in his honor, and I didn’t want to believe it when one of my older brothers pointed out that the team name was actually a nod to legendary coach Paul Brown.
While I love the modern passing game, I miss the days when great running backs dominated football. Walter Payton. Eric Dickerson. O.J. Simpson. Barry Sanders.
All great players ... but there was something special about Jim Brown, who died May 18 at the age of 87.
He was big and he was bad. He left defenders grasping at empty air and shaking their heads as he crossed the goal line. Often, they limped off the field. Jim Brown punished defensive players who were accustomed to punishing running backs.
Brown’s attitude appealed to me as much as anything. He was fiercely proud of who he was, a Black man standing up against blatant racism, standing shoulder to shoulder with Muhammad Ali and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at a time most Black athletes were not outspoken.
Nobody, I mean nobody, would mess with Jim Brown on the football field without paying the price.
Jim Croce barely missed the mark when he sang “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown.” Jim Brown was truly “badder than ol’ King Kong; meaner than a junkyard dog.”
To me, as a young football fan, Brown was pretty much the perfect player. Along with his prodigious athletic talent and skill, he was tough as hell. Brown never missed a game, despite playing with a broken toe one year and a sprained wrist another.
Brown retired at age 30, while he was still near his athletic prime. This fact vexed me as a young boy, but later it dawned on me that Brown was smart enough to know that his punishing runs weren’t punishing just defenders.
Plus, he had other options, namely acting. Brown had a rough handsomeness about him, and was a natural playing the tough hero in action films.
And it seems that his early retirement did nothing to blemish his reputation as an all-time gridiron great.
In 1999, a panel of pro football experts selected by The Associated Press chose Brown as the greatest player of the 20th century. Eleven years later, a group of 85 experts assembled by NFL Films voted him the second-best player in the history of the game, behind only San Francisco wide receiver Jerry Rice.
While Brown’s heroics on the football field are legendary, his acting career noteworthy and his courageous and unwavering commitment to the civil rights movement inspiring, he was far from perfect.
Like our other heroes, Brown was a mere human being with human weaknesses.
His fall from grace wasn’t nearly as spectacular as O.J.’s, but it was plenty bad.
Jim Brown mistreated women, mistreated them badly.
Never convicted of a major crime, Brown was arrested more than half a dozen times on accusations of violence against women.
In perhaps the worst case, three years after his playing career ended, his girlfriend was found bloodied and badly injured on Brown’s patio. Police suspected he had thrown her off his second-floor balcony. But the woman declined to testify, and Brown ended up with only a $300 fine for interfering with police.
So how do you square Jim Brown the football hero and civil rights icon with Jim Brown the abuser of women?
Maybe some of the qualities that made him so tough and determined on the field also rendered him prone to violence off of it. Being “meaner than a junkyard dog” is lauded by football coaches and fans, but it sure can cause a lot of pain in everyday life.
As a young boy, I was blissfully unaware of Brown’s atrocious behavior. Now, I just can’t watch those grainy highlights of him running over defenders with the same sort of enthusiasm.