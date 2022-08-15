He’s 6-foot-7, 282 pounds, moves with feline agility and possesses exceptional hand-eye coordination.
Aaron Judge must be a high-flying, bone-crunching football tight end, right? Or an alley-oop slamming, sweet-shooting basketball power forward?
Permit me to introduce you to Judge, the New York Yankees outfielder.
The necessity of an introduction is a sad statement about Major League Baseball itself, which is under duress from all sides.
The wounds are inflicted in part by the proliferation of a variety of sports on television. Pro football has replaced baseball as the unchallenged king of the American sports landscape, and others — ranging from soccer to X-Games competitions — have further eroded the erstwhile National Pastime’s popularity.
Baseball is scarred with self-inflicted wounds, too, most prominently from the steroid era that began in the 1990s.
For the better part of a decade, illegally juiced-up sluggers assaulted baseball’s sacred records, taking down the sport’s most hallowed standard — the single-season home run record.
In 1998, before their steroid use was widely known, Mark McGwire of the St. Louis Cardinals and Sammy Sosa of the Chicago Cubs engaged in a back-and-forth battle to top Roger Maris’ homer record of 61, which had stood for 37 years. The McGwire-Sosa duel snatched the nation’s attention from football season, capturing our collective imagination.
They both obliterated Maris’ record. McGwire became the new home run champion, finishing the season with 70. Sosa accumulated 66.
A few years later, Barry Bonds blew them both away, smashing 73 homes. But by then, baseball’s dirty big secret — steroid use — had been exposed publicly, and Bonds became the swollen symbol of endemic cheating.
Nowadays, steroid use has faded into the background. Players are tested regularly and run the risk of long suspensions — sometimes a full season. It would be foolish to believe that performance-enhancing drugs are gone from the game forever, but there’s no indication of current rampant use.
Enter Judge, the Yankee with the memorable name and gargantuan physique. He’s five inches taller and 54 pounds heavier than Bonds was in 2001 when he trashed the home run record.
Judge is on a tear this summer. As of Saturday, through the Yankees’ first 114 games of the 162-game season, he had 46 homers. The 30-year-old is on pace to hit 66, which would be five more than any other steroid-free player.
On average, he’s hit a home run every 8.95 at-bats. That’s a better rate than Babe Ruth had, a homer every 9.0 at-bats, during his famous 1927 season, when he set the record with 60 home runs.
Judge is good-looking, good-natured and a model citizen. Playing in baseball’s largest market for its best-known team, he’s a natural for baseball stardom. But surpassing national stardom — like that enjoyed by basketball’s LeBron James and football’s Tom Brady, among others — doesn’t come easily for baseball players these days.
The black shadow of the steroid era still hangs heavily over the sport.
What will it take to dispel the shroud?
A steroid-free athlete closing in on a record 74 home runs in September would probably do the trick. Unless he goes on a historic tear late in the season, Judge won’t get there this year. Likely, he’ll never have another summer like this one.
So, Judge will be viewed as just another pretender to Ruth’s throne atop a kingdom in decline. Most people won’t even know his name.