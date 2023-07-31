You’ve heard the famous axiom, often attributed to Benjamin Franklin but probably centuries older, that goes, “Honesty is the best policy.”
The quote’s sentiment is beautiful it its simplicity, but here are two other thoughts on honesty that, to me, provide greater insight:
“Being honest may not get you a lot of friends but it’ll always get you the right ones.”
John Lennon, Beatles member and rock ‘n’ roll sage
“Honesty and transparency make you vulnerable. Be honest and transparent anyway.”
Mother Teresa, sainted humanitarian
And here’s what I say:
“Honesty, laced with kindness, delivers both truth and goodwill.”
Scott Underwood, so-called columnist who quotes himself
A week ago I stopped by my niece’s house to pick up a baby swing she’s lending to my pregnant daughter. My niece’s 4-year-old daughter, Blayke, followed her Daddy and me around as we fetched the swing out of the garage and loaded it into my car.
“Who are you?” she asked me at one point.
The question threw me off, given that I see Blayke at least once every couple of months and have since she was a baby.
“Blaykey, you know me,” I said, patting her on the head. “I’m Scott, your great uncle, your Grandpa Mark’s brother.”
She cocked her head to the side in the cute way she does and looked me in the eye the cute way she does.
Then she uttered one syllable. I couldn’t quite make it out, but it sounded like “old.”
I looked at her daddy, who was grinning sheepishly.
“Did she just call me old?” I asked.
“She calls ‘em like she sees ‘em,” he said, chuckling.
OK, it can be cute when a 3-year-old calls it like she sees it, or even when my 2-year-old grandson Finn commands his hug-hungry grandmother, “No, Grandma, go!” and points into another room.
But blunt honesty is a less appealing quality in adults.
On Saturday, my wife and I closed on the purchase of a new house. (Well, new to us. It was built in 1939.)
It’s a modest property. But we like it quite a bit, and I’ve taken to calling it “the lit’le peach,” always in an exaggerated British accent.
Later in the day Saturday, my wife was excited to show our new home to a relative who was coming to town to see it.
But the relative didn’t like what she saw and right away had a dozen comments and questions about the home’s blemishes and the money we’d paid for the property.
Now, my wife and I both love and respect this relative, and we recognize that one of her many excellent qualities is her honesty.
But in this situation? My wife, who had been so enthused about our new house, was deflated.
I realize that I can be like our beloved-but-brutally-honest relative. Sometimes when I’m critiquing a news story or talking through personal decisions with my wife or adult children, I can be overly analytical or too much of a realist, pointing out the pitfalls without noting the promise.
This self-realization leads me to another revealing quote about honesty:
“A truth that’s told with bad intent beats all the lies you can invent.”
William Blake, English poet and visionary
As the scenario involving my wife’s all-too-honest relative shows, it’s sometimes not enough for an adult to be merely without bad intent. Sometimes it’s best to intentionally temper honesty with goodwill.