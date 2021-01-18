”We won this election, and we won it by a landslide. This was not a close election! They say we lost. We didn’t lose.”
Donald Trump, Jan. 6, 2021, stoking a mob that then stormed the U.S. Capitol
”I refuse to accept the view that mankind is so tragically bound to the starless midnight of racism and war that the bright daybreak of peace and brotherhood can never become a reality. … I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word.”
Martin Luther King Jr., Dec. 10, 1964, accepting the Nobel Peace Prize.
Martin Luther King Jr. preached truth to power.
Donald John Trump abuses power to obliterate truth.
Today, our celebration of King’s life and legacy is both tempered and accentuated by the troubling events of the past past four years with Trump in the White House.
The president’s incessant lies culminated Jan. 6 in a mob of right-wing extremists storming the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to upset certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.
King spoke truth to power by suing the federal government for civil rights in housing, employment, education, transportation and, not least, the democratic process. He spoke universal truths about human rights to equal treatment under the law and equal opportunity.
Trump has brandished the terrible authority of his office to warp reality. He’s made more than 20,000 false or misleading statements during his term, according to the Washington Post. Despite his ban on Twitter, there will be more to come during his last three days in the Oval Office and beyond.
Trump’s biggest lie is that the 2020 presidential election was riddled by fraud and stolen by Democrats.
His lawyers filed more than 60 cases to support his spurious contention, but courts found no evidence of widespread fraud or errors in the election. Likewise, vote recounts and investigations by bipartisan local and state election officials unearthed no significant problems and confirmed, again and again, the veracity of Biden’s victory.
But Trump’s big lie was told so often and with such force to a nation of supporters conditioned to believe him that, to many of them, it has become reality.
The big lie has been employed by authoritarian leaders through the centuries to deceive the masses and consolidate power. They’ve used it to overturn elections, silence and incarcerate opponents, stir nationalism to validate wars and eradicate millions of scapegoats.
While many see Trump’s rise and the shameful acts that have followed as evidence of the fragility of democracy, our system of government’s strengths have been illuminated, as well.
In the face of tremendous pressure from the executive branch, our courts ruled independently and our military asserted its loyalty to the Constitution and not to the person sitting in the White House.
In other nations, at many points in history, those institutions and the foundations of government have crumbled under the weight of authoritarian force.
Dr. King’s nonviolent movement compelled a reticent establishment to bow to the truth. Fifty-three years later, our democracy has withstood a tyrant wielding a big lie to foment violence for personal gain.
