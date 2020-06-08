Anyone who doesn’t believe that racism is a powerful, destructive force in current-day America is either delusional or dishonest.
Prejudice exists in all of us, and, I believe, in almost all cases, people harbor racial prejudices. For me, personally, this is manifest in ways that I’m aware of and almost certainly in ways that I’m not.
In order to cast off my known prejudices and perhaps discover others, I’m trying to reflect more on my experiences and why I am the way I am.
I grew up in the 1970s and ‘80s in a rural Indiana community that was almost exclusively white.
While I knew most local folks to be goodhearted and open-minded, it wasn’t uncommon to hear some in the community speak with open contempt of black people. The N-word and other negative terms to describe black people were bandied about freely by a significant minority of my schoolmates.
Even among some educated adults in my community, a strong sentiment against interracial marriage prevailed. The reason most often cited: “It wouldn’t be fair” to a couple’s mixed-race children, who would be, it was believed, outcasts of both races.
Some people still feel that way today. I don’t, but I do realize that exposure to such backward ideas has had an impact on who I am today.
Like most white people, I’m largely unaware of the insidious daily impact of racial injustice on the lives of people of color. Also, I often fail to recognize opportunities to promote racial equality.
Here’s an example: We published a story Thursday on Page A4 about Madison County Deputy Prosecutor Rosemary Khoury, who is black, being named special prosecutor to investigate possible criminal charges in the May 6 shooting death of 21-year-old Dreasjon “Sean” Reed by Indianapolis police.
The next day I fielded a call from a local black business leader whom I respect deeply. He expressed his disappointment, and that of other local black leaders, that the story had not been published on the front page of the paper.
I resisted a defensive reaction and instead just listened to what he had to say. I realized he was absolutely right; we should have placed the story on the front page. A local attorney had been appointed to prosecute a high-profile case that’s received national attention.
So why did I underestimate the value of the news story?
I certainly didn’t think, “Well, she’s black, so we’re going to put it inside the paper.” But I did fail to recognize how important the appointment was and how meaningful the placement of the story would be to our African American readers.
We hope to interview Khoury this week and to publish on Page 1 a deeper article soon about her appointment.
The story is of particular significance against the background of the national protest movement sparked by the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.
I join the millions of Americans who are determined that the Black Lives Matter movement will lead far beyond frank discussions about race to spark lasting reform and strike down both blatant and systemic racism.
Meanwhile, each of us must look inward to recognize our own prejudices and seek to understand and suppress them, knowing that the aggregate of such prejudices, even seemingly inconsequential ones, add a strand to the fiber of racial injustice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.