The Lapel girls basketball run to the state final triggered anew vivid memories of living in Lapel in the 1990s.
My wife, Tammy, and I bought a modest house on Woodward Street. Our backyard was just 30 yards or so from the Lapel public library, where Tammy worked.
After our second daughter, Alix, was born in 1994, I would put her in the stroller and walk her and 3-year-old sister, Sammy, to the library so Tammy could breastfeed Alix.
Tammy’s coworkers at the library were good people, and we got to know many of the patrons as neighbors.
We were blessed to have the very best next-door neighbors, and when I think of Lapel, I’ll always think of them first.
Paul and Louise Beanblossom were so kind to us from the moment we moved in.
When we first pulled up in front of our new (to us) home with a flatbed trailer full of furniture, Paul was mowing our lawn. Later, Louise brought over a homemade pie.
We came to think of the Beanblossoms as grandparents. We loved visiting with them. The four of us would chitchat about life and watch with big smiles as Sammy and Alix played on the porch.
Paul invited me to borrow tools from his garage whenever I needed them, and it seemed that he had a tool for each of the dozens of needs I discovered as a first-time homeowner.
We struck gold with both the Beanblossoms and our neighbors on the other side, Don and Eunice Shafer. About our parents’ age, they kept a beautiful yard and home and were always ready with a smile and a kind word.
When I had to take Tammy to the emergency room not long after Alix’s birth, Eunice insisted on taking care of Sammy for us deep into the night.
We also found true friends in the Filbrun family, who lived just outside of town. Mary and Norm always made us feel right at home. We all delighted in watching our kids play together and grow toward adolescence.
We’ll always be indebted to many of the kind people of Lapel. In particular, our gratitude goes to the Hostetler, Putman and Riffey families for babysitting our kids and truly welcoming them into their homes.
Lapel was, and is, a small town. Some might look at it from the outside and say that there’s nothing to do.
But for a young father who watched his kids during the day and worked at night, I found it was a great place to live. I’d frequently walk the girls over to the park near the school, and in the warmer months, I’d take them swimming at the community pool.
We also enjoyed the park on the other end of town. It had a walking track and new playground equipment. The girls would climb, swing and run — and always protest when I said it was time to go home.
Paul and Louise, and Don and Eunice are gone now, gone on to their just rewards. But many of the people we knew in Lapel still live there.
If you followed the Lapel girls team or just watched them play in the state finals on TV Saturday, you could see that the spirit of the community is very much alive and well.
I found myself rooting hard for the Bulldogs and then getting a little teary-eyed when their last-second shot missed and they lost by just a single point.
Lapel will always be a part of our family. Thanks to its wonderful denizens, it was the ideal setting for a transformative chapter in our lives.