If you enjoy introducing friends to a delicious pizza or recommending a helpful physician or telling everyone about this great teacher your child has, then you’re a natural contributor to The Herald Bulletin’s Best of Madison County survey.
The first phase of the survey continues through Tuesday, so you still have time to nominate favorite people, places and things. To participate, click on the Best of Madison County 2020 logo on the homepage at heraldbulletin.com.
For those without digital access, I’ve included the categories below. Write down your favorites and drop them by the newspaper office for me or mail them to me (Best of Madison County, c/o Scott Underwood, 1133 Jackson St., Anderson, IN 46016) today or Tuesday, and I’ll record your votes in the nomination phase. If any of your nominees make the final ballot, I’ll include your votes there, as well.
The final ballot, comprised of the top five in each of the 85 categories from the nomination round, will be posted on our website Jan. 16-26. Again, you’ll be able to click on the contest logo and vote. Winners will be announced in a Feb. 20 special section of The Herald Bulletin.
As of 11 a.m. Sunday, 3,721 nomination ballots had been cast, up from a total of 2,982 ballots last year. In 2019, 11,300 final-round ballots were entered. Based on the pace of nominations this year, I expect that number to be surpassed easily this time around.
Here are the contest categories:
FOOD/DRINK
• Buffet
• Cup of Coffee
• Dessert
• Doughnut
• French Fries
• Hamburger
• Ice Cream
• Iced Tea
• Margarita
• Pizza
• Place for Subs
• Restaurant For Breakfast
• Home-Style Cooking Restaurant
• Sit-Down Restaurant
• Ribs
• Steak
• Tenderloin Sandwich
PEOPLE
• Bartender
• Civil Servant
• Dentist
• Doctor
• Electrician
• Hairdresser/stylist
• Handyman
• Insurance Agent
• Landscaper
• Lawyer
• Nurse
• Professional Photographer
• Plumber
• Real Estate Agent
• Roofer
• Teacher/Educator
• Waiter/Waitress/Server
• Volunteer
AUTOMOTIVE
• Body Shop
• Car Dealer (New)
• Car Dealer (Used)
• Sales Staff
• Tire/Oil/Repair Shop
ENTERTAINMENT
• Cultural Attraction
• Live Music Venue
• Live Theatre
• Madison County Event
• Place For Family Entertainment
• Place For Entertainment
• Place For Karaoke
• Place For Recreation
• Place To Take A Date
RETAIL/BUSINESS
• Apartment Complex
• Bank/Credit Union
• Bar/Lounge
• Car Wash/Detailing
• Carpet and Floor Cleaning
• Chiropractic Service
• Coffee Shop
• Company To Work For
• Convenience Store
• Day Spa
• Department Store
• Fitness Club
• Flea Market
• Flower Shop
• Funeral Home
• Furniture Store
• Golf Course
• Grocery Store
• Grocery Store Meat Department
• Hair Salon
• Hardware Store
• Health Care Facility/Hospital
• Heating and Cooling Service
• Home Improvement Company
• Hotel
• Insurance Agency
• Jewelry Store
• New Business (opened in 2019 or 2020)
• Optical Service Provider
• Pest Control Company
• Pet Grooming
• Real Estate Agency
• Senior Living Facility/Nursing Home
• Specialty/Gift Shop
• Tanning Salon
• Veterinarian
