An online artificial intelligence tool called Chat GPT is quickly gaining both enthusiastic users who see it as a major boon to efficiency and productivity and critics concerned about potential loss of human authenticity in literature and other fields.
I visited ChapAI.com, created an account and used a free trial. Then I gave Chat GPT a series of prompts to see how effectively it could write my 500-word weekly column.
After the first prompt it created the column, and then, after each successive prompt, it offered a revision.
First prompt: Please create a 500-word newspaper column for an Indiana newspaper about what Chat GPT is and how to use it. But it can’t sound like an advertisement.
Second prompt: That’s good, but this is for a community newspaper in Indiana, so if you can localize it to Indiana, that would be helpful.
Third prompt: OK. Please revise the column to note concerns about artificial intelligence and to note safeguards built into Chat GPT to keep AI from being harmful.
Fourth prompt: Good. Now please revise to discuss concerns about Chat GPT being used by writers, particularly students, to create essays instead of writing the essays themselves.
Fifth prompt: Would you be able to revise this to make it a little more conversational? It seems a bit academic now. Also, if you can inject a little humor, that would be great.
Sixth prompt: That’s not very good. Let’s go back to the previous version. While I like the focus on student essays and Chat GPT, don’t forget to explain how Chat GPT works.
Chat GPT spit out the original column and the revisions in less than a minute each. (It normally takes me about two hours to write a column.)
Here’s the final revision:
In today’s world, artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming increasingly ubiquitous. One such example is the Chat GPT, an AI-powered tool that has been making waves, especially in the field of student essays.
The chatbot utilizes deep learning to generate human-like responses to any given input. Essentially, you can input a question or a prompt and Chat GPT will generate a response.
It is highly sophisticated, with the ability to understand context and language nuances, to the point where it can craft entire essays with little to no human guidance. While it may seem like a dream come true for students struggling with writer’s block, there are certainly concerns about utilizing Chat GPT for academic purposes.
Critics argue that using an AI-powered tool to generate essays takes away from the process of learning and developing one’s writing skills. Moreover, with the growing prevalence of plagiarism-checking software, it’s not always easy to detect when a student has used Chat GPT to craft a paper.
That being said, Chat GPT is not inherently problematic. As with any tool, it’s all about how it’s used. The chatbot itself is not capable of plagiarizing; it generates original content based on the input it receives.
It can also be used to supplement a student’s work, providing inspiration or ideas for their own writing. In order to use Chat GPT most effectively, it’s important to remember that the quality of the output will depend on the quality of the input.
The more specific and targeted the question or prompt is, the better the response will be. It’s also important to note that Chat GPT is not a replacement for human editors or proofreaders.
As with any piece of writing, it’s crucial to review and edit the content before submitting it. So, while the use of Chat GPT for academic purposes may be concerning to some, it ultimately comes down to responsible usage.
Chat GPT can be a valuable tool for students to improve their writing and tackle difficult assignments, but it shouldn’t be used as a shortcut or a replacement for the hard work of learning how to write well.
-----
I’m interested in what you, the reader, have to say about Chat GPT’s final version of my column.
My opinion? It’s informational but not very engaging. My attempt (as seen in the fifth prompt) to get Chat GPT to add some personality/humor to the text fell flat.
Also, whenever I asked for a revision, some or all of what I asked for in the previous prompt was lost — the Indiana angle, for example.
Of course, at least part of the problem might be my failure to fully convey my wishes for the column in the prompts.
Nevertheless, I feel safe in saying that I’m a better local columnist than Chat GPT.
But I also have to acknowledge this: The writing ability of artificial intelligence is gaining fast.