What a way to start the school year!
The Anderson High School Marching Highlanders ended the first week of their school’s 2019-20 academic calendar with a triumph to remember, capturing the Indiana State Fair Band Day championship Friday night at the State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis.
If you’ve seen the band perform this summer, you know just how dazzling their show – featuring hit tunes from Elton John – is.
The judges at the state fair competition agreed, selecting the Indians best in their division during the preliminary round Friday and picking them as the top performers in the final round later in the evening.
The championship restored Anderson High School to the throne of marching bands in Indiana for the first time since 2010. It was Anderson’s seventh State Fair Band Day title, breaking a tie with Muncie Southside, Franklin Central and Winchester.
The victory Friday offered redemption for the band, which had finished second a year ago. Runner-up is something to be proud of, but it’s also painfully close to first.
Congratulations to band director Richard Geisler and all of the Marching Highlanders. Friday night’s victory was the culmination of a long, hot summer of practice, practice, practice to fine tune what would become the state’s best performance.
The Herald Bulletin’s Rebecca Bibbs and Don Knight were at the state fair throughout the day Friday to cover Anderson and the other marching bands from the Madison County area – Alexandria, Elwood, Frankton and Lapel.
Alexandria advanced to the finals, and all four bands put on shows to make their supporters proud.
Stories, photos and videos from Rebecca and Don’s Band Day coverage can be found heraldbulletin.com. Take a look, and you’ll get a feel for just how special Friday was for all of the local bands.
Hopefully, the Marching Highlanders’ triumph is just the start of a banner year for all Madison County area schools.
-----
Speaking of Don Knight, the longtime Herald Bulletin photographer’s role in our news coverage is expanding. Beginning today, he’ll spend most of his time as a reporter, covering the health beat and general assignment stories.
If you have a health beat story idea for Don, contact him at 765-622-1212 and then select extension 4567 or email him at don.knight@heraldbulletin.com.
Don will typically work Tuesdays-Thursdays as a reporter, writing stories for our website and print edition. He’ll shoot photos and videos to go along with his articles.
We’ll still take full advantage of Don’s photojournalism skills on Fridays and Saturdays. He’s an accomplished sports photographer and also adept at shooting photos for features and breaking news.
Editor Scott Underwood’s column is published Mondays in The Herald Bulletin. Contact him at scott.underwood@heraldbulletin.com or 765-640-4845.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.