Jay Bruce. Gone.
Brandon Phillips. Gone.
Aroldis Chapman, Johnny Cueto, Adam Duvall, Nick Castellanos, Jesse Winker and Sonny Gray. Gone, gone, gone, gone, gone and gone.
Traded. Released. Unsigned. Retired. Disappeared from the face of the earth. Every which way, my favorite Cincinnati Reds players leave with the regularity of a deciduous forest.
Consequently, the team is as bad as the punniest simile.
First the Reds get kind of good, then they get bad, then they get putrid. It’s the ever-revolving bullet list of poorly managed Major League Baseball teams:
• Team occasionally acquires and develops good players.
• Players lift club out of characteristic doldrums and into playoff contention.
• Players’ value (and list price) increases.
• Team underperforms.
• Team sheds best players for money and prospects.
• Team characteristically sucks.
It’s happened to the Reds in a sad cycle since 2010, when I jilted my formerly beloved Chicago Cubs to jump on the Reds bandwagon, which for reasons I would soon discover had plenty of empty seats.
The Cubs, incidentally, won their first World Series in 108 seasons just six years after I jumped ship.
My timing is a wristwatch purchased at the corner of Fleece-Me Street and Rip-Off Avenue, worse than the worst metaphor.
Kind of like the Reds.
This year, they’ve been historically bad. They began the season by losing 22 of their first 25 games. You have to be really bad at something — like writing similes — when it’s a 50/50 proposition and you fail 88% of the time.
But Reds fans saw this coming, like a freight train that at first looked like a light at the end of the tunnel, when before the start of the 2022 season the club jettisoned its best hitter (Castellanos) … and its second-best hitter (Winker) … and its second-best pitcher (Gray) … and its third-best pitcher (Wade Miley) … and its fourth-best hitter (Eugenio Suarez — whose seven-letter first name is, improbably, pronounced with five syllables) …
Luckily, golden-tongued Reds COO Phil Castillini (10 letters; just four syllables) knew just what to say in response to questions about why Reds fans should remain loyal.
“Well, where are you going to go? Sell the team to who? … You want to have this debate? … What would you do with this team to have it more profitable, make more money, compete more in the current economic system that this game exists? It would be to pick it up and move it somewhere else. Be careful what you ask for.”
Gosh, thanks, Phil. You’ve given us so much hope. And absolutely no reason for sarcasm.
My fellow Reds fans and I have been left with nothing in the cupboard, except tired cliches, awkward metaphors, forced similes and, thank God, Joey Votto.
The Reds first baseman isn’t really God, but he’s only a comma away.
Votto once made eye contact with me while signing a baseball for my son, Simon, after batting practice. I swooned like a simile in the heat of June.
Today is Father’s Day, and I’m finishing this column in a hurry so that Simon and I can leave in time for the Reds game in Cincinnati.
It’s Simon’s Father’s Day gift to me. That boy’s always had a sense of humor.
Joey Votto will be there. But it won’t be the Votto of 2010, who won the National League’s Most Valuable Player Award. It will be the Votto of 2022, who couldn’t hit Chris Rock if he were standing right in front of him at the Academy Awards.
On the bright side, the Reds have a slew of promising young players in Hunter Greene, Tyler Stephenson, Jonathan India, Graham Ashcraft and Nick Lodolo.
On the dim side, if they fulfill their promise, three years from now they’re likely to be gone, gone, gone, gone and gone from Cincinnati.
Maybe I will be, too.
Nah, despite my whining, I love the Reds almost as much as bad literary devices.