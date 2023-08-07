The mass shooting July 30 in Muncie hit home for me in more ways than one.
One man died and at least 17 people were injured, many with serious wounds, after at least one person opened gunfire at an outdoor party where a crowd estimated at as many as 1,000 people had gathered.
A couple decades ago, I used to take my kids to a park near the neighborhood where the shooting would happen. My younger daughter became friends with a girl who lived in that neighborhood and spent the night at least once at her house.
I’ve also attended church a few times in the neighborhood over the years, and I frequently cut through the area on my way across town.
These connections to the neighborhood of the shooting are noteworthy, but I don’t live there or nearby. When I think of how I’ve been shaken by news of the shooting, I can’t imagine how upset the neighborhood’s residents must be. The same thing holds true for residents of Anderson neighborhoods that have been rattled by shootings.
People who don’t live in areas plagued by gun violence sometimes think of the residents of troubled neighborhoods as criminals. But the residents are far more likely to be victims than perpetrators. In fact, the perpetrators themselves have often been victims of crime, too.
Speaking of Anderson, one of my first thoughts when I heard the terrible news about the Muncie mass shooting: There were probably Anderson people involved in this.
Whenever there’s a large gathering of young people in either of the communities and violence breaks out, people from the other community are usually involved. Sometimes, rival gangs are itching for a fight.
A couple of years ago, after social media threats between groups in Anderson and Muncie were exchanged, a confrontation appeared ready to boil over at a basketball game between Muncie Central and Anderson High School. School officials smartly delayed the game and rescheduled it for a Saturday afternoon when the light of day would discourage any would-be instigators.
Anyway, sure enough, the first person arrested in the Muncie mass shooting, 36-year-old John L. Vance Jr., has a criminal record in Madison County.
Vance is charged with aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and illegal possession of a firearm, with a habitual offender enhancement tacked on.
Vance is not yet charged with the homicide of Joseph E. Bonner III, 30, who died in the gunfire, but two witnesses quoted in the probable cause affidavit for his arrest point to his direct involvement.
Both witnesses said they saw Vance and Bonner engaged in a verbal argument, followed by a physical altercation. One of the victims reportedly saw Vance draw a handgun and start firing.
Many of the victims were taken to IU Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, where arguments broke out among a crowd of angry family members. Police had to intervene.
Yes, it was an ugly, dangerous night in Muncie, the sort of night some Andersonians know all to well.
In the Muncie mass shooting, police have a witness list that’s more than 100 deep. Some of the witnesses don’t want to talk, either because of relationships with those involved or fear of those involved.
More charges are likely to come and, hopefully, anyone who was guilty of taking part in the violence will be charged and convicted. But that will get only a few criminals off the streets.
The volatile mixture of guns, drugs/alcohol, money and unbridled anger will inevitably erupt again, and innocent bystanders will likely pay the price.
Whether it’s Muncie or Anderson, that’s our reality — until we figure out a way to address the underlying causes of gun violence.