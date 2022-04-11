Most of you have probably noticed that heraldbulletin.com has a new design.
The website’s format has been cleaned up to achieve a classic newspaper feel. It’s less flashy and easier to navigate, emphasizing headlines rather than graphics.
While it can take some time for readers to adjust to a new design, I think you’ll find this format to be user-friendly and intuitive.
Anytime a website reboot is launched, there will be wrinkles to iron out. A sports story, for example, might inadvertently show up under a news heading.
We’ve had relatively few such problems with the new heraldbulletin.com, and we’ve been able to fix them quickly as they’ve cropped up.
If you observe any problems or have any difficulty using the new website on desktop, mobile or through our app, please contact me or Digital Editor Bob Blake (bob.blake@heraldbulletin.com, 765-640-4805), and we’ll see what we can do to help right away.
Subscribers to The Herald Bulletin automatically receive access to all three platforms, in addition to the e-edition replica of our print issues. If you need help activating your digital access, call 765-640-4848 for customer service.
While heraldbulletin.com, which draws in excess of 1 million page views a month, has a fresh look, our commitment to providing you with the latest, most important and most interesting local, state, national and international news remains unchanged. The classic feel of the digital redesign reflects that commitment.
-----
You can further engage with The Herald Bulletin to track local news and all of our content by following our Facebook page and Twitter account. Both platforms provide links to news articles, photos, video and other content on our website while offering you the ability to comment and interact with our journalists and other readers.
Each of our reporters has a Twitter account. It’s an ideal platform for short, informal conversations with readers, and for by-the-minute breaking news updates.
When a SWAT team surrounded an Anderson home last week, Senior Reporter Ken de la Bastide was on the spot, using Twitter to report developments and details as they emerged. Ken tweeted a dozen times, keeping readers updated and including photos and videos for a firsthand look at the scene.
Meanwhile, Bob, Copy Chief Judy Wolf and News Editor Jim Meyer collaborated with Ken to refresh the news story on our website while preparing it for publication in The Herald Bulletin print edition the next morning.
Our team of journalists also utilized breaking news alerts through email and text to capsulize developments and provide links to website content.
Subscribe to free breaking news email alerts and our daily email newsletter, which delivers links to the top stories of the day, by visiting heraldbulletin.com and clicking on the navigation column at the upper left of the homepage. Scroll down and click on “subscribe” and then on “newsletter.”
While you’re at it, to have the daily weather forecast or breaking news alerts delivered for free to your cell phone via text, use the navigation column to click on “text alerts.”
If you have problems finding these links or signing up for free email or text services — or have general questions about our digital content — don’t hesitate to contact Bob or me.