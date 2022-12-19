You say fission. I say fusion. Let’s call the whole thing off?
As the world continues developing alternatives to fossil fuels, scientists made a historic breakout last week at a government laboratory in California.
For the first time, they executed a nuclear fusion reaction that created more energy than it consumed. Essentially, the process whereby the sun and other stars produce energy from internal explosions was replicated by man — only on a much, much, much smaller scale.
“The pursuit of fusion ignition in the laboratory is one of the most significant scientific challenges ever tackled by humanity,” Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Director Kim Budil said at a news conference.
“Achieving it is a triumph of science, engineering and, most of all, people.”
The net energy gain was created in a building 300 yards long, where scientists aimed a super laser combining 192 beams at a small cylinder containing a diamond pellet the size of a BB. The laser heated the fuel pellet to about 100 million degrees Celsius. That’s about 10 times hotter than the core of the sun.
The extreme heat caused the hydrogen isotopes within the pellet to bond through fusion.
The process triggered “a vanishingly brief but energy-gaining fusion process,” according to an article by Declan Garvey and Esther Eaton on the website of The Dispatch.
Fusion has been viewed for decades by some scientists, environmentalists and commercial interests as the holy grail of alternative energy — cheap, plentiful and clean.
Nuclear fusion could be a “cost-effective, reliable carbon-free energy (that) could hugely reduce the threat of climate change, while achieving the promise of energy that’s ‘too cheap to meter,’” Garvey and Eaton wrote.
“(It) could improve the lives of more than 10 percent of the world’s population still without power and unleash economic growth and innovation.”
As you might already know or have gathered from the context of this column, nuclear fusion is not to be confused with nuclear fission, the process currently used to produce nuclear energy.
The primary difference: Fission is caused by splitting atoms into smaller atoms; fusion is caused by fusing smaller atoms into larger ones.
Nuclear fusion could be used, theoretically, to create massive amounts of energy without the levels of radioactive waste and potential for core meltdowns associated with fission reactors.
That’s why the recent fusion breakthrough in California has generated so much excitement.
But before you start making plans for all that money you’ll save on electricity when nuclear fusion goes online, understand that several more historic breakthroughs will be needed. It could be decades before the capability to mass produce electricity from nuclear fusion is attained.
And some are skeptical that fusion is the panacea that it’s cracked up to be.
In 2017, Daniel Jassby, a physicist who had retired from the Princeton University’s Plasma Physics Lab, wrote about the possible pitfalls of nuclear fusion as a power source.
“If fusion reactors are indeed feasible … they would share some of the other serious problems that plague fission reactors, including tritium release, daunting coolant demands, and high operating costs,” Jassby noted in an article for the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.
“There will also be additional drawbacks that are unique to fusion devices: the use of a fuel (tritium) that is not found in nature and must be replenished by the reactor itself; and unavoidable on-site power drains that drastically reduce the electric power available for sale.”
So — historic breakthroughs notwithstanding — maybe we should just call the whole thing off?