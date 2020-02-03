“Coach. ... Coach. ... Coach!”
I glanced in the rearview mirror and saw her approaching up the aisle, holding on to the backs of the bus seats as she came.
“What is it this time, Davelynn?”
“Did you hear that Kobe Bryant died?”
“What? ... No, that’s not true,” I said, pulling her leg.
It was a Monday afternoon, the day after the helicopter carrying Bryant, daughter Gianna had seven others had gone down in Calabasas, California, killing all on board.
We were embarking on a 20-minute drive from Cowan to Delta Middle School for an eighth-grade girls’ basketball game in the Delaware County Tournament.
As our little white bus rattled along Indiana 3, the girls’ conversation neglected the standard fare of boys and teachers and TikTok videos and who had been nice or mean to whom.
Instead, they talked softly, incredulously, sorrowfully of the deaths of Kobe, Gianna and the others who had perished in the copter crash. Here and there I heard the familiar cracks in their voices that meant tears were near.
Gianna was just 13 years old, about the same age as my players. Two other teenage girls died on the flight, too. This hit close to the heart for my team.
They’d seen highlight videos of Gianna playing. They ascribed to the notion that she might eventually have been an even better player than her old man, an all-time NBA great.
They all knew Kobe, as a player and celebrity and as the father of Gianna and three other daughters: Natalia, 17; Bianka, 3, and Capri, born in June.
“Just think about that baby,” I heard Reagan say. “She’s going to grow up never knowing her father.”
In the locker room before our game, Davelynn asked if I had a Sharpie. She wanted to write a message honoring Kobe on her sneakers.
Just before tipoff, the girls broke the huddle not with their customary “Lady Hawks!” cheer but with a single word: “Kobe!”
I worried that all of this Kobe and Gianna business would distract us from the game, a rematch against a team that had drubbed us 50-19 on our home floor a few weeks before. Focus really wasn’t our strong suit, anyway.
But Kobe’s death seemed to have the opposite influence. The girls rebounded and defended better than ever before. They played with grit, determination and positive energy.
We led late before a Delta girl stepped to the line and calmly sank two free throws.
Davelynn’s half-court shot at the final buzzer was off target, and we walked off the floor dejected after falling just a single point short of pulling off an upset.
The narrow loss ended our season and broke our hearts.
But on the bus ride home, the girls’ attention turned again to Kobe and Gianna.
The girls seemed to understand clearly — perhaps more clearly than an overly competitive coach — that a game is just a game, and that winning and losing are nothing next to life, death and love.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.