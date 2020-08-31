While social justice protests and pro-Trump counter protests rage in Oregon, Wisconsin and elsewhere across the country, relatively moderate Americans on the right and on the left seem to be erecting silent shelters against the tumult.
One sure sign of this: A paucity of signs.
With just 64 days remaining before a hotly contested Nov. 3 presidential election, you might expect Trump-Pence and Biden-Harris signs to be ubiquitous in the Madison County area.
But most neighborhoods have just a smattering of signs supporting one set of candidates or the other, despite most Americans feeling either strongly in favor of or strongly opposed to the policies and style of President Donald Trump.
It is exceptionally rare to see Trump signs and Biden signs in yards near each other, another anecdotal indication that many folks are resisting the possibility of conflict with someone from the other side.
Perhaps it’s because many Trump supporters have come to see his detractors as dangerous radicals, and many of those opposed to the president view Trumpians in the same way.
A July survey by the Cato Institute, a nonpartisan public policy research organization advocating for limited government and individual liberty, provides statistical context for this anecdotal account of political self-censorship.
Sixty-two percent of survey respondents said the current political climate prevents them from asserting their political opinions publicly because others might be offended. That’s up four percentage points from a similar survey in 2017.
The fear of political reprisal cuts across party lines, with more than half of those identifying themselves as Democrats, independents or Republicans keeping their mouths shut.
Those who identify as strongly liberals are the only political group in the survey with a majority saying they are not afraid to express their political opinions.
With violent clashes between protesters and counterprotesters spiking since the police shooting a week ago of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, it’s probable that even higher percentages of Americans today would self-censor their political views than at the time of the early July survey.
What impact could this have on the November election? Might some folks in the Madison County area and across the country decide that the mere act of voting will expose their political beliefs and put them in danger?
In light of the possibility of such a dangerous chilling of American democracy, it’s incumbent on all of us to make our voices heard.
And this isn’t about broadcasting your position on the presidential race, it’s about standing up for one another’s freedom of expression – even for those who disagree with you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.