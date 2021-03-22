I’ve written before about The Herald Bulletin’s daily online poll question and why the results you see reported in the print edition might not square with the results you find later at heraldbulletin.com for the same poll.
Essentially, we assess poll results about 5 p.m. and report them in the next print edition. But the daily polls stay live on our website afterward, and people sometimes continue to respond.
I received a request from a reader Friday to publish an updated set of results for the daily poll question we posted on our website Wednesday afternoon and posed in Thursday’s print edition:
Should the Anderson Community Schools board, which has no Black or Hispanic members, form a standing advisory committee comprised of local residents of color?
At 5 p.m. Thursday, we looked at the 368 poll responses and then reported the percentages in Friday’s newspaper:
• Yes 45%
• No 50%
• Not sure 5%
The reader who emailed me noted that the results had changed significantly from what we reported in the paper. She attributed this to people who had gotten off work after 5 p.m. Thursday and then voted on the poll.
The reader asked that we publish the updated results of the Thursday poll question in Saturday’s paper.
We declined to so, since it would set a precedent of updating in print results from past polls. With hundreds of our old daily polls still live on our website, that would be a very bad precedent indeed.
As for the argument that people getting off work at 5 p.m. would not have had a chance to respond to the poll question — well, they had that opportunity the previous evening after the poll was posted at 5 p.m.
Of course, the question didn’t show up in the print edition until the next morning. There certainly would have been some people who didn’t see the question in the Thursday print edition until that evening and then weighed in, too late for their response to be included in the Friday newspaper.
The poll in question is a good example of how response percentages can change after we capture results for our print edition. As of this writing at 3 p.m. Sunday, 245 more responses had been registered since we gauged results at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Here, again, is the question, with the response results as of Sunday afternoon:
Should the Anderson Community Schools board, which has no Black or Hispanic members, form a standing advisory committee comprised of local residents of color?
• Yes 61% (up from 45%)
• No 35% (down from 50%)
• Not sure 4% (down from 5%)
Responses to this particular poll, and others, illustrate that public opinion is a living, breathing, changing organism. The poll results we publish on the Commentary page in our print edition, though, are merely snapshots of public opinion at a particular moment.
