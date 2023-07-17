When I walked through its doors Thursday for the first time, the Pro Football Hall of Fame “had me at hello” — to borrow a famous line from a football film, “Jerry Maguire.”
Following the self-guided tour signs in the lobby, I turned left to go up a corridor, and the very first image I encountered was that of my all-time favorite player, Peyton Manning.
His life-sized likeness, resplendent in Colts blue and white, was first in line of about a dozen of the game’s all-time greats from different eras painted on the wall of the corridor. My childhood idol, Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton — “Sweetness” — was also represented on the wall.
I’ve been a fan of the National Football League since the mid-1970s, rooting for my favorite teams — first, Roman Gabriel and the Los Angeles Rams, then Payton’s Bears and finally Manning’s Colts. I remain a Colts fan despite frustration caused by the team’s rapid descent into sub-mediocrity the past two seasons.
So I was looking forward to reliving the past few decades of pro football by visiting the hall of fame in Canton, Ohio, on vacation last week. But I ended up spending most of my three hours there learning about the early days of pro football and the pioneers who pulled the sport up by its shoulder pads from the muck of irrelevance.
Here’s an illuminating fact about the early struggles of the game: Some pro football owners, hoping to ride the coattails of America’s Pastime, named their teams after Major League Baseball teams playing in the same cities. In New York alone, the football Giants, the football Yankees and the football Dodgers mimicked MLB teams.
The seminal moment for pro football had come a generation before when representatives of 10 pro teams gathered in Canton to draft ground rules to address chronic problems in the game — rising player salaries, players hopping from one team to another, and the use of players who were still in college.
The 10 teams hailed from just four states — Ohio, Indiana (Muncie Flyers and Hammond Pros), New York and Illinois.
Each team vowed to pay $100 (but none of them actually paid the fee) to be included in the American Professional Football Association. The team representatives appointed the world’s most famous athlete, Olympic champion and pro footballer Jim Thorpe, as player/president.
The conglomerate of teams eventually renamed itself the National Football League. A century later, the league and the sport itself would be hardly recognizable to Thorpe, who earned thousands or dollars a year playing the game rather than the tens of millions fetched by today’s top NFL players.
Here’s one other fact I learned at the hall of fame that will set some modern-day NFL fans — including my brother, a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and two friends in the newspaper business, both rabid Philadelphia Eagles fans — on edge.
In the 1940s, when game attendance was down and many players were in military service for World War II, some NFL teams joined together to weather the storm. Hence, the Philadelphia-Pittsburgh Steagles were temporarily melded in an unnatural alliance.