Many probably marched in earnestness, desperate to call public attention to the sinister crime of child sex trafficking.
And some of the demonstrators likely had either never heard of QAnon or were only vaguely aware of it.
The Sunday, Sept. 13, march through downtown Anderson had been organized by a Pendleton couple and their teenage daughters. The family’s concern about child sex trafficking was, no doubt, heartfelt.
But QAnon’s influence over the demonstration lingered like poisonous gas.
It wasn’t hard to find hashtags and slogans at the march connected to QAnon, the vast online movement with dozens of conspiracy theory tentacles radiating from the preposterous idea that a cabal of celebrity Satan worshipers torture children and run the world.
At least two marchers carried signs advocating for QAnon.
The movement, which has millions of followers online, is so dangerous in part because it taps into both legitimate concerns about issues like child sex trafficking and the political fever of a divided country.
President Donald Trump is portrayed by QAnon as the country’s savior in the battle against the Satanic cult underworld. Right-wing susceptibility to this bizarre extremism traces directly to President Trump, the epicenter of national divisiveness. He has refused to disavow QAnon and has often retweeted the movement’s ludicrous ideas.
Despite efforts by Facebook to target and eliminate extremist movement pages, QAnon groups have continued to proliferate on social media, often changing their names and revising their hashtags to avoid detection. Facebook’s recommendation system, ironically, sometimes points users toward groups advancing QAnon conspiracies.
The movement preys upon child sex trafficking awareness advocates to pull them into its web of conspiracy theories, ranging from false claims that mask wearing and social distancing aren’t effective against the coronavirus to the fallacy that widespread voter fraud is already undermining the November election.
After The Herald Bulletin published a news article about the child sex trafficking awareness march on the front page Sept. 14, several readers expressed dismay, saying that the newspaper had legitimized QAnon by covering the event.
I explained that we had devoted coverage because child sex trafficking is indeed a valid concern and that we also wanted to monitor connections between the march and QAnon.
Three days after publication of the news article about the march, we published an editorial about QAnon’s outlandish claims, encouraging Hoosiers to disavow the movement.
Our editorial noted that the FBI considers QAnon a potential domestic threat. One QAnon adherent was charged with the murder of a New York mafia boss last year. Another was arrested in the spring and accused of threatening to kill Joe Biden.
Like the news article, the editorial generated considerable reaction. Some readers applauded its message; others criticized us for associating the local march with QAnon.
A poll question at heraldbulletin.com accompanying the editorial provided perhaps the most insightful glance at both local awareness of and local susceptibility to QAnon.
The poll asked simply, “How much of QAnon conspiracy theories do you believe?”
As of Sunday morning, the poll had 248 responses:
• All, 9
• Most, 15
• Some, 15
• Little, 9
• None, 119
• I’ve never heard of QAnon, 83
While at first glance it might be heartening to see that most of those who are aware of QAnon reject all of its theories, it’s troubling that a significant minority, 29%, buy in to at least a small portion of the group’s dangerous lies.
Worse yet, 23% believe some, most or all QAnon tales.
And what about the 83 respondents who say they’ve never heard of QAnon. A portion of them, likely, believe in some of the movement’s conspiracy theories without even knowing it.
