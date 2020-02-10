The results of The Herald Bulletin’s daily online poll can be fascinating, shedding light on both who our readers are and what they’re thinking.
We generally get from 100 to 300 responses to the polls, which are posted on the home page at heraldbulletin.com.
While our poll respondents have consistently shown themselves to be mostly conservative, a significant minority of more liberal thinkers weighs in routinely.
The responses to some recent poll questions indicate that most of our readers’ thoughts are not wedded blindly to either President Donald Trump or his critics.
On Jan. 15 we asked whether the U.S. Senate should vote to allow witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald J. Trump.
Of the 311 respondents, 196 said yes.
Those responses were likely a mixture of people who believed witnesses would add to the case against Trump and those who thought witnesses would strengthen his defense.
Two weeks later, we posted a similar poll that elicited another intriguing set of responses.
Calling witnesses in the impeachment trial would ...
• Help prove the president’s innocence: 40
• Help prove the president’s guilt: 108
• Have no impact whatsoever: 107
• Not sure: 25
Here’s another poll, from Jan. 13, related to the president:
Do you believe President Trump’s theory that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that intervened in the U.S. 2016 election?
• Yes: 81
• No: 131
• Not sure: 40
While there is absolutely no proof that Ukraine interfered in the election, nearly half the respondents believed that it either did or might have. That shows the power of manufactured news to mislead the public.
The results of another recent poll indicate that our readers are not so easily fooled by conspiracy theories.
On Jan. 24, we asked readers whether they believed historical records that show about 6 million Jews were murdered by the Nazis during the Holocaust. We set up the poll question by noting that a 2018 survey found that nearly a third of Americans believe the death toll was substantially less.
The results showed only 7% of our 215 respondents think the death toll was less or that the Holocaust never really happened.
Other polls over the past month have brought interesting results, as well.
The Feb. 4 poll showed again that our readers distrust the influence of big money interests in government.
We asked: Should the Indiana Legislature strengthen the law prohibiting legislators from immediately becoming lobbyists or consultants after leaving office?
Of 216 responses, 197 said yes. It’s rare to get 91% respondents to agree on any poll question.
Finally, I have to bring up the results of our poll about the greatest basketball player of all time, asked in the aftermath of Kobe Bryant’s Jan. 23 death.
It drew 313 responses, making it one of our most popular polls of the month, though 18% weighed in simply to say they’re not sure or don’t care who the greatest player was.
Not surprisingly, Michael Jordan, with 37% of the vote, was the runaway winner. He was followed by a pair of players from Indiana, Larry Bird (17%) and Oscar Robertson (9%). Bryant was next with 5%.
LeBron James, who seems to rub many Hoosiers the wrong way, got just 2 votes, and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, received zero.
The Herald Bulletin’s daily poll respondents, evidently, don’t think Kareem’s 38,387 career points amount to a hill of beans.
