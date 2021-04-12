About 12 years ago I committed what many baseball fans would consider an unforgivable sin. I jilted my longtime favorite team for another.
I did so with a clear conscience. I simply didn’t identify anymore with the Chicago Cubs, the Lovable Losers I had lived and died with since 1978. The Cubbie heroes of my younger years — Leon (Bull) Durham, Ryne Sandberg, Jody Davis, Andre Dawson, Fergie Jenkins, Rick Sutcliffe, Mark Grace — no longer graced Wrigley Field.
And no other Cub players of the new century’s first decade had stepped forward to capture my imagination. Mike Fontenot? Jeff Baker? Ted Lilly? ... Come on, really?
Stepping in to fill the void of my indifference a dozen years ago: the Cincinnati Reds, a team with promising young talent (and low ticket prices), stole my heart. I went with them willingly, even defiantly.
Why, I asked, should a baseball fan be beholden to a single team for life, when players, managers and general managers switch colors with alacrity?
I touted my new allegiance to the Reds proudly and conspicuously. I wore the Reds Fan badge with honor, and I did not shirk the label of Former Cubs Fan. I had loved them and left them. I felt no shame, no regrets.
Then the Cubs got good. Then they got really, really good — good enough to snap a 108-year-old drought and win the World Series in 2016.
Since then, the Cubs have been contenders but not repeat world champions. The Reds, meanwhile, failed to fulfill the promise of a lineup that boasted 2010 National League Most Valuable Player Joey Votto and sweet-swinging left-hander Jay Bruce.
They’ve reached the playoffs three times in intervening years but have never advanced past the first round.
Before the 2020 season, Reds management, notoriously tightfisted, loosened the purse strings to compile a roster full of top-notch talent. The team started woefully but sneaked into the playoffs — only to be drubbed by the Atlanta Braves.
But this year, I dare harbor hope that things will be different. It’s easy to believe, particularly when your team is off to a 6-1 start, the best in the Majors.
That’s where the Reds sat going into Saturday night’s game against the Diamondbacks in Arizona. The new Big Red Machine had compiled 63 runs through those seven games, the most in the Bigs this year and the most in Reds history.
I’d been pretty busy with other important matters — like watching March Madness — so I hadn’t gotten around to watching a full Reds game until Saturday night.
I hunkered down in front of the TV that evening with great anticipation ... and watched the Reds look anxious at the plate and weak in the bullpen. The D-Backs beat them like a drum, 8-3.
So, is that 6-1 start just a mirage, or will the Reds finally reward me for turning my back on the Cubs?
Of course, it’s difficult to say when you’re less than 10 contests into a 162-game schedule.
But I will say this: I’ve been a Reds fan for more than a decade now. And it’s beginning to feel like the Cubs’ former curse of futility has followed me to Cincinnati.
