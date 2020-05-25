I like to keep an open mind, so when Donald Trump was running for president in 2016, I subscribed to one of his email lists.
I thought I’d get one or two messages a day. Now I get about two dozen.
Here are some of my favorites from the past 24 hours.
Email title: A new way to pass the time
From: usa.buildingourmovement.com
Friend,
... For the first time EVER, we have launched Official Trump Coloring Books. They are already FLYING off the shelves. ... Since you’re one of President Trump’s top supporters, we’ve reserved one just for you. ... Contribute $25 or more in the NEXT 3 HOURS to claim your Official Trump Coloring Book.
Note: A young, svelte caricature of Trump is shown in super hero poses against stars-and-stripes backgrounds.
-----
Email headline: total CROOK
From: usa.buildingourmovement.com
Friend,
Barack Obama is the most corrupt and incompetent president in United States history. His administration was a total disaster .. (and) directed the Federal Government to ILLEGALLY SPY on my 2016 campaign so that he could further the Russian Collusion Delusion. ...
Now that Cheatin’ Obama is a proven CROOK, I want to send a message that our movement is STRONGER and more UNITED than ever before.
I want to know who stood with me during this time, so I’ve asked to see a list of EVERY PATRIOT who contributes. ... Please contribute $42 in the NEXT HOUR.
-----
Email title: HILLARY CLINTON (flanked by siren emojis)
From: victory.donaldtrump.com
Can you believe it?
Crooked Hillary held a virtual fundraiser for Sleepy Joe and brought in $2 MILLION in a single night. She’s still so bitter that she lost to me BIG TIME in 2016 so now she’s trying to get revenge by helping elect a fellow crook and BIG GOVERNMENT SOCIALIST. ...
If those CROOKS can raise $2 million, then I know we can do even better. ... For the NEXT HOUR, all contributions made will be 200%-MATCHED. ...
I want a list of all Patriots who donate in the NEXT HOUR. ...
-----
Email title: Donald Trump Is Holding This Ace in the Hole That Is Bad News for Joe Biden
From: editor@blackeyepolitics.net
Joe Biden and the rest of the Democrat Party are sitting on a ticking time bomb. ... This election is up in the air and a scandal from Biden’s past could swing it in the President’s favor. ...
Note: This email links to the Black Eye Politics website. Among the main sections: Democrat Investigations
-----
Email headline: Low Stock Alert: only 25 Drain the Swamp License Plate Covers left
From: email@alerts.conservativeintel.com
We completely SOLD OUT of our Drain the Swamp license plate covers, but we were able to set aside 25 license plate covers for our top supporters. ... ACT NOW and request your Drain the Swamp license plate cover before it’s too late!
Note: To receive the camouflage-colored license plate cover, you must contribute at least $25.
-----
Email headline: Whistleblower Revealed the Closed Door Meeting That Proved His Guilt
From: dcswamptales.com
Barack Obama’s worst nightmare just came true. And Obama was stunned to find out who betrayed him.
A whistleblower revealed the closed-door meeting that proved his guilt in Obamagate. ...
Note: This email had a DC Swamp Tales label and the same format as Black Eye Politics emails. The DC Swamp Tales website has section headers reading Deep State, Never Trump, Backroom Deals, Democrat Plots and Establishment Rinos (where Republicans who oppose Trump are attacked).
-----
I wanted to share more of these, but I’ve got to go now. Six more Trump emails beckon from my in-box.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.