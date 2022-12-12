Will Smith’s latest film, though widely criticized for its flaws, transfixed my wife and me for more than two hours Saturday night.
“Emancipation,” released last weekend on Apple TV, is loosely based on the real-life story of a runaway slave who posed for a famous photograph. Showing a hideous network of whipping scars on the man’s back, the photo was reproduced as a wood engraving and first published, along with two other photos, on July 4, 1863, in Harper’s Weekly.
The photo was widely republished afterward as a visual testament to the brutality of the institution of slavery, helping turn public opinion more strongly toward abolition as the Civil War raged.
In “Emancipation,” Smith gives a gritty, emotional, convincing performance as Peter the slave. After he is separated from his family and taken to a Confederate camp to help build a railroad near the swamps of Louisiana, Peter’s faith in God sustains him through the misery of abuse at the hands of cruel guards and overseers.
Determined to return to his family, Peter overhears soldiers talking about Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation and the advance of Union troops on Baton Rouge and hatches a plan to flee the camp and head toward the city, an arduous trip through the bayou.
Fleeing with three other slaves on foot, Peter manages to stay a step ahead of the sadistic camp overseer, who rides on horseback with two other men and three fang-bearing dogs. Along the way, Peter is attacked by an alligator, which he stabs to death during an underwater death roll.
After several days and nights on the run, Peter comes to the front lines of the war and is rescued by a battalion of Black soldiers. They take him to a Union camp, where a duo of photographers shoot the famous photograph of his hideously scarred back.
Informed by a Union clerk that the best way to make it home to his family would be to enlist in the Union Army, Peter bristles at the suggestion he’d run from combat and gives an impassioned speech about the various brutalities he’s endured at the hands of slaveholders.
And then, apparently the next morning, he is in full uniform and marching with the battalion into a key battle to face Confederate artillery delivered to the scene by the very Southern railroad that Peter had been forced to help build.
It’s probably too late for a spoiler alert, but I’ll refrain from relating what happens in the battle and whether Peter makes it home to his family.
So little is known about the slave in the famous photo that you’ll have to excuse director Antoine Fuqua’s embellishment to render a full-length film.
Even the slave’s name is open to debate. He was identified as Peter in the film and in a note written, probably by one of the photographers, with the original photo of the back scars. But the Harper’s article refers to the slave as Gordon.
We do know this much, as related in an article written by Frank H. Goodyear III on the website of America’s Black Holocaust Museum:
“Gordon had received a severe whipping for undisclosed reasons in the fall of 1862. … While the plantation owner discharged the overseer who had carried out this vicious attack, for the next two months as Gordon recuperated in bed, he decided to escape.
“In March 1863 he fled his home, heading east towards the Mississippi River. Upon learning of his flight, his master recruited several neighbors and together they chased after him with a pack of bloodhounds. ... Gordon — his clothes torn and his body covered with mud and dirt — reached the safety of Union soldiers stationed at Baton Rouge ten days later. He had traveled approximately eighty miles.”
Goodyear goes on to note that Gordon did indeed join the Union Army.
Through Smith’s portrayal of Peter, Fuqua puts human flesh on the skeletal structure of historical knowledge about the famous photo of the scarred back.
And while the film’s interpretation of the harrowing journey of one runaway slave defies imagination, it amplifies the horror wrought by the institution of slavery itself.